KUKA : Presents on Transformation in Manufacturing, Automation and Metal Joining Strategies at the American Automotive Summit

KUKA is the lead technical sponsor for the event in Detroit from September 16-17

KUKA, an intelligent automation solutions global supplier, will be sponsoring, attending and presenting at the American Automotive Summit in Detroit from September 16-17. KUKA will serve as the lead technical sponsor for the annual event, where more than 150 automotive industry leaders converge to discuss strategies for driving innovation and sharing strategic insights on manufacturing, operations, quality and engineering.

While at the event, KUKA will present on transformation in manufacturing as well as robotic automation and metal joining strategies in two speaking sessions:

“Successful Automation Technology Strategies for Transformational Manufacturing:” On September 16 at 12:25 p.m., Scott Flood, KUKA’s VP of Automotive Sales, will present on transformational manufacturing and identify major drivers re-shaping traditional manufacturing. He will also explore emerging industry 4.0 technologies that manufacturers are utilizing to overcome complex challenges and transform their production processes.

"Robotic Automation and Metal Joining Strategies for the Manufacturing of Tomorrow:" On September 16 at 1:05 p.m., Andre Young, KUKA's Automotive Business Development Manager, and Charlie Adams, Arc Welding Laboratory Engineer at KUKA, will present on arc, resistance, laser and friction stir welding. They'll specifically offer insights into ease of use, error recovery and prevention, quality, traceability, speed, and value add of robotic automation approaches in each of the different areas of welding.

“Manufacturing in the automotive industry is quickly evolving, and we’re excited to be a part of driving automotive manufacturing innovations,” said Steve Green, General Manager at KUKA. “The American Automotive Summit gives us the opportunity to connect with other industry leaders to discuss market growth and new initiatives that will change the industry. As the lead technical sponsor, we want to show these industry executives and our customers that we’re dedicated to leading these changes.”

For more information about the American Automotive Summit and KUKA’s speaking sessions at the show, visit: https://www.usautosummit.com/.

For more information about KUKA and its solutions, visit: https://www.kuka.com/.

About KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion and around 14,200 employees. As a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions KUKA offers its customers everything from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, general industry, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.

