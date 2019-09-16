Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KUKA : Presents on Transformation in Manufacturing, Automation and Metal Joining Strategies at the American Automotive Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 07:02am EDT

KUKA is the lead technical sponsor for the event in Detroit from September 16-17

KUKA, an intelligent automation solutions global supplier, will be sponsoring, attending and presenting at the American Automotive Summit in Detroit from September 16-17. KUKA will serve as the lead technical sponsor for the annual event, where more than 150 automotive industry leaders converge to discuss strategies for driving innovation and sharing strategic insights on manufacturing, operations, quality and engineering.

While at the event, KUKA will present on transformation in manufacturing as well as robotic automation and metal joining strategies in two speaking sessions:

  • “Successful Automation Technology Strategies for Transformational Manufacturing:” On September 16 at 12:25 p.m., Scott Flood, KUKA’s VP of Automotive Sales, will present on transformational manufacturing and identify major drivers re-shaping traditional manufacturing. He will also explore emerging industry 4.0 technologies that manufacturers are utilizing to overcome complex challenges and transform their production processes.
  • “Robotic Automation and Metal Joining Strategies for the Manufacturing of Tomorrow:” On September 16 at 1:05 p.m., Andre Young, KUKA’s Automotive Business Development Manager, and Charlie Adams, Arc Welding Laboratory Engineer at KUKA, will present on arc, resistance, laser and friction stir welding. They’ll specifically offer insights into ease of use, error recovery and prevention, quality, traceability, speed, and value add of robotic automation approaches in each of the different areas of welding.

“Manufacturing in the automotive industry is quickly evolving, and we’re excited to be a part of driving automotive manufacturing innovations,” said Steve Green, General Manager at KUKA. “The American Automotive Summit gives us the opportunity to connect with other industry leaders to discuss market growth and new initiatives that will change the industry. As the lead technical sponsor, we want to show these industry executives and our customers that we’re dedicated to leading these changes.”

For more information about the American Automotive Summit and KUKA’s speaking sessions at the show, visit: https://www.usautosummit.com/.

For more information about KUKA and its solutions, visit: https://www.kuka.com/.

About KUKA

KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around EUR 3.2 billion and around 14,200 employees. As a leading global supplier of intelligent automation solutions KUKA offers its customers everything from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, general industry, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aMARATHON PETROLEUM : to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31
PR
07:16aMPLX LP : to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31
PR
07:15aOil surges 20% after Saudi attack, softens on stockpile hopes
RE
07:15aOil surges 20% after Saudi attack, softens on stockpile hopes
RE
07:15aLAHORE : PIA aircraft's engine catches fire soon after take-off
AQ
07:15aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : I take competition as a challenge and not a threat
AQ
07:15aAURUBIS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
07:14aP I A C A : PIA announces increase in number of flights for Saudi Arabia
AQ
07:12aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attacks on Saudi, weak China data hits shares
3Saudi oil attack puts spotlight on global emergency stockpiles
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AND UNIONPAY, THE WORLD'S LARGEST CARD SCHEME, SIGN MOU TO FORM EXPANDED GLOBAL STRATEG..
5Oil-exporter currencies and safe havens gain after Saudi attacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group