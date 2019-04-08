KUKA : Showcases Human-Robot Collaboration at Automate Chicago

KUKA,
an intelligent automation solutions global supplier, will display a
portion of its automations technologies portfolio at the Automate
showcase at McCormick Place in Chicago from April 8-11.
Held every two years, Automate demonstrates the largest range of
automation technologies and solutions for the automation and
manufacturing industries in North America. While at the event, KUKA
executives will reveal the latest innovations in robotics, motion and
control automation technologies, and discuss the importance of
incorporating collaborative robots in the workplace at three speaking
sessions:
-
“Collaborative vs. Industrial Robots: The Blurring Line:” On
April 8 at 3:30 p.m. and April 11 at 2 p.m., Corey Ryan, KUKA’s
Manager of Medical Robots, will discuss how manufacturers can
determine if implementing collaborative robots is the right choice for
their industry. Ryan will explore the impact of adding collaborative
robots to the workplace and describe how employees can safely interact
with them to reduce costs.
-
“Collaborative Robots in Diverse Work Settings:” On April 10 at
2:30 p.m., Michka Tosan, KUKA’s Sales Application Engineer for Medical
Applications, will speak about collaborative robots and their role in
the automation field. This session will provide manufacturers and
automators advice on how to safely adapt collaborative robots into
workplaces and acclimate to the number of complex tasks they perform
while working with humans.
-
“Different Stages of Human-Robot Collaboration:” On April 9 at
3 p.m., Simon Whitton, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas at KUKA,
will present on the six stages of human-robot collaboration (HRC) and
how to determine which robot is the best fit for a manufacturer.
Whitton will also look at how specific applications dictate the type
of robot that best meets both production and safety needs.
In addition to participating in these speaking sessions, KUKA will
showcase some of its solutions offerings with experts on hand to discuss
all six stages of HRC at booth #7556. These six stages demonstrate the
different ways manufacturers can use collaborative robots to save costs,
enhance productivity and address business challenges to see results on
their bottom lines. This exhibit will also display how KUKA’s robots
offer innovation, collaboration, leadership and an unmatched portfolio
across the enterprise. The demonstrations on display include:
-
AGILUS 3D Bin Picking: This demo will feature the KR 5 R900
AGILUS robot and showcase its solution for 3D bin-picking. Using
SICK’s 3D sensor and Part Localization in Bins (PLB) software, the
robot is able to sort through a variety of parts to pick out a single
item based on the location and orientation information it receives
from the sensor.
-
Mobility: Featuring the KMP 1500 (static) and KMR iiwa robots,
this demo will interact with the AGILUS 3D Bin Picking demo,
communicating through TCP/IP technology. The KMR iiwa robot will
restock bins for the demo and will be fully collaborative for
attendees to interact with through safety scanners.
-
Welding: KUKA’s welding demo will include two KR CYBERTECH
Nanos: KR 6 R1820 arc HW and KR 10 R1420. Using KUKA Roboteam
software, the robots will cooperate to execute coupled motions to dry
weld a part.
-
AGILUS Fastening: During the demo, the KR 3 AGILUS will
showcase its fastening capabilities by taking a micro screw from the
feeder and fastening it into a large plate – this technique is
particularly useful for the production of small electronics devices.
-
LBR iiwa Hand-Guide: Using the LBR iiwa robot, this demo will
allow attendees to trace a pattern to teach the robot a particular
movement. The robot will then perform the movement on its own,
unassisted, until another attendee traces a new path for the robot to
follow.
“These collaborative robots have played an essential role in the success
of the manufacturing and automation industry, and their use will only
grow from here,” said Simon Whitton, SVP of Sales & Marketing, Americas
at KUKA. “By representing select stages of HRC, we aim to show Automate
attendees the seamless production these solutions can provide users.”
For more information about Automate and KUKA’s speaking sessions at the
show, visit: https://www.automateshow.com/
For more information about the solutions KUKA will display in
McCormick’s North Wing at booth #7556, visit: https://www.kuka.com/
About KUKA
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around EUR 3.2
billion and around 14,200 employees. As a leading global supplier of
intelligent automation solutions KUKA offers its customers everything
from a single source: from robots and cells to fully automated systems
and their networking in markets such as automotive, electronics, general
industry, consumer goods, e-commerce/retail and healthcare. The KUKA
Group is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005063/en/