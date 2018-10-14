KUKA to Showcase Innovative Solutions for Packaging and Palletizing at PACK EXPO International

KUKA
Robotics, a global supplier of intelligent automation solutions,
will be demonstrating its robotic automation capabilities for the
packaging industry among more than 2,500 world-class industry exhibitors
at PACK EXPO International in Chicago from October 14-17. PACK EXPO
International is the largest packaging event in the world hosting more
than 50,000 professionals from all packaged goods industries.
Attendees can visit KUKA’s booth #N-5629 to view a series of
demonstrations and videos in conjunction with KUKA’s System Partners
Autotec Engineering and FOCUS Integration. There will also be a team of
KUKA’s application experts on hand to discuss which solutions can help
attendees maximize production while lowering unscheduled downtime. The
solutions on display include:
-
LBR iiwa: The lightweight LBR iiwa (Intelligent Industrial Work
Assistant) robot is the first series-produced sensitive robot suitable
for human-robot collaborations. This robot has integrated, sensitive
torque sensors in all 7 axes giving the robot contact detection and
programmable compliance to avoid collisions, thereby eliminating the
need for expensive safety fencing. The LBR iiwa from KUKA is available
in two payloads: 7 kg and 14 kg with reaches of 800 mm and 820 mm.
-
KR 6 R900 AGILUS: Known for its high working speeds and
precision, the KR AGILUS series offers low space requirements and the
choice between installation on the floor, ceiling or wall. Paired with
PickControl and ConveyorTech, KUKA’s robot-based software solutions
for conveyor tracking, KR AGILUS robots can quickly switch between
different consumer goods production scenarios. Using this software,
the robots can monitor up to three conveyors at once, including linear
and circular conveyors in mixed operation.
-
KUKA KR 60 L45: Combining a compact, modular design with a KUKA
KR 60 L45, FOCUS Integration’s CUBE is designed to provide palletizing
automation to lines that don’t fit the requirements of centralized
palletizing either because conveyance is too costly or production
rates are too low. These units ship on a single platform, install in
hours and are ready to run upon receipt. The CUBE’s revolutionary
software program allows for ease of programming new case sizes along
with pallet patterns. It can be outfitted with options such as
slipsheet placement and be completely conveyorized.
-
KR QUANTEC PA: The KR QUANTEC PA series offers a robust design
and high-performance motors that allow for up to 27 cycles per minute
in palletizing operations. The base frame of this palletizing series
is streamlined offering a small footprint to fit in more confined
spaces. The KR QUANTEC PA series is ideal for heavy lifting in the
palletizing and packaging industry with availability in payloads of
120 kg, 180 kg, and 240 kg all with a reach of 3,195 mm.
For more information about PACK EXPO, visit: https://www.packexpointernational.com/
For more information about the solutions KUKA will display at booth
#N-5629, visit: https://www.kuka.com/
About KUKA
KUKA is a global automation corporation with sales of around 3.5 billion
euro and around 14,200 employees. As leading global supplier of
intelligent automation solutions, KUKA offers its customers in the
automotive, electronics, consumer goods, metalworking,
logistics/e-commerce, healthcare and service robotics industries
everything they need from a single source: from components and cells to
fully automated systems. The KUKA Group is headquartered in Augsburg.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181014005043/en/