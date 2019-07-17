KVB Kunlun Financial : Profit Warning

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the latest unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Relevant Period"), it is expected that the Group would result in a substantial loss for the Relevant Period as compared to the net profit for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Based on the information currently available to the Board, the Board considers that such substantial loss was mainly attributable to the following factors: