KVB Kunlun Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
06/11/2019 | 05:23am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6877)
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited ("Company") dated 27 May 2019 ("Original Notice"), by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at Hennessy Room, Level 7, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong (the "Meeting" or "AGM") and which set out the details of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for shareholders' approval.
SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice, the following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as ordinary resolutions:
Ordinary Resolutions
-
To appoint Mr. Yuan Feng as an executive director of the Company.
-
To appoint Mr. Jin Shaoliang as an independent non-executive director of the Company.
Yours faithfully,
By order of the Board of
KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited
Liu Stefan
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 12 June 2019
Registered office:
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Cricket Square
Suites 7501 & 7508, 75/F,
Hutchins Drive
International Commerce Centre,
PO Box 2681
1 Austin Road West, Kowloon,
Grand Cayman, KY1-1111
Hong Kong
Cayman Islands
Notes:
-
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more than one proxy to attend and to vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, should the proxies being appointed to attend the AGM under each of the Original Form of proxy and/or the Supplemental Form of Proxy are different and more than one of the proxies attend the AGM, only the proxy validly appointed under the Original Form of proxy shall be designated to vote at the AGM.
-
A supplemental form of proxy (the "Supplemental Form of Proxy") containing the resolutions mentioned above is enclosed with the Supplemental Circular. The form of proxy issued by the Company along with the Original Circular (the "Original Proxy Form") will remain valid and effective to the fullest extent applicable if correctly completed and lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Union Registrars Limited, at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, (the "Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong").
-
To be valid, the Supplemental Form of Proxy duly completed and signed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof must be delivered to the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.
-
Whether or not you propose to attend the Meeting in person, you are strongly urged to complete and return the Supplemental Form of Proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon. Completion and return of the Supplemental Form of Proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person if you so wish. In such event, the Supplemental Form of Proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
-
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 24 June 2019 to Thursday, 27 June 2019, both days inclusive, during the period no transfers of shares of the Company will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office in Hong Kong for registration by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Hong Kong time) on Friday, 21 June 2019.
-
In compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all resolutions to be proposed at the meeting convened by this supplemental notice will be voted on by way of poll.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises the following Directors:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Liu Stefan (Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Huang Songyuan
Mr. Wong Yiu Kit Ernest
Non-executive Directors:
Mr. Stephen Gregory McCoy
Mr. Li Jiong
Mr. Xu Jianqiang
Independent Non-executive Directors:
Ms. Zhao Guixin
Mr. Cornelis Jacobus Keyser
Mr. Lin Wenhui
Disclaimer
KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:22:07 UTC
