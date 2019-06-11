KVB Kunlun Financial : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆 侖 國 際 金 融 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the notice of annual general meeting of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited ("Company") dated 27 May 2019 ("Original Notice"), by which the Company convenes an annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 27 June 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (Hong Kong time) at Hennessy Room, Level 7, Conrad Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong (the "Meeting" or "AGM") and which set out the details of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM for shareholders' approval.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in addition to the resolutions set out in the Original Notice, the following resolutions will be considered and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as ordinary resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions

To appoint Mr. Yuan Feng as an executive director of the Company. To appoint Mr. Jin Shaoliang as an independent non-executive director of the Company.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board of

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited

Liu Stefan

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 12 June 2019