KVB Kunlun Financial : Trading Halt

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
昆侖國際金融集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6877)
TRADING HALT
At the request of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in shares of the Company will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation the resignation of an executive director who is also the chief executive officer and an authorised representative of the Company, which constitutes inside information of the Company.
By order of the Board
KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited
Yuan Feng
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 29 July 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:
Executive directors
Mr. Yuan Feng (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)
Mr. Huang Songyuan
Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest (Chief Financial Officer)
Non-executive directors
Mr. Li Jiong (Chairman)
Mr. Stephen Gregory McCoy
Mr. Xu Jianqiang
Independent non-executive directors
Mr. Wu Jianfeng
Mr. Christopher Wesley Satterfield
Ms. Hu Zhaoxia
Mr. Jin Shaoliang
