KVB Kunlun Financial : Trading Halt

07/28/2019 | 10:20pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KVB KUNLUN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED

昆侖國際金融集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6877)

TRADING HALT

At the request of KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited (the "Company"), trading in shares of the Company will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 29 July 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation the resignation of an executive director who is also the chief executive officer and an authorised representative of the Company, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Limited

Yuan Feng

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows:

Executive directors

Mr. Yuan Feng (Deputy Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Huang Songyuan

Mr. Wong Yiu Kit, Ernest (Chief Financial Officer)

Non-executive directors

Mr. Li Jiong (Chairman)

Mr. Stephen Gregory McCoy

Mr. Xu Jianqiang

Independent non-executive directors

Mr. Wu Jianfeng

Mr. Christopher Wesley Satterfield

Ms. Hu Zhaoxia

Mr. Jin Shaoliang

Disclaimer

KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 02:19:01 UTC
