KWSF's Level Up Group Becomes #1 Real Estate Team In San Francisco

03/07/2019 | 09:04am EST

The Level Up Group has achieved the distinction of being the #1 Real Estate Team in San Francisco according to the San Francisco Association of Realtors MLS for units sold. Lead by Owner, Michael Minson, The Level Up Group sold over 69 units in San Francisco and over 120 single-family units, condos, and 2-4 units Bay Area wide in 2018. They are also the #1 in Bernal Heights with partner Danielle Lazier, #1 team in Sunnyside, and #1 team for 2-3 Unit Sales. As part of the Keller-Williams San Francisco office, The Level Up Group sees this milestone as much more than units sold, but in families helped, assisting over 120 families in the Bay Area on their journey to personal and financial prosperity.

Since joining Keller-Williams and forming The Level Up Group in 2016, Michael has been able to capture this position with the work of their entire team including: KWSF’s #1 Buyer’s Agent in 2018, Andreas Ernst, along with James Cullen, Tracy Hsieh, Cathinka Jonsson, Carolyn Reinholdt, Myron Potter, Dillon Milton, Johnny Skaggs, and supported by Jennifer Milleson, Kim Embry, and Michael Foreman. “It’s truly been a team effort, activating our 7 pillars of success to deliver outstanding results and an unparalleled service experience for our clients,” says Michael Minson.

The Level Up Group attributes their growth to the support of Keller Williams Realty International and KWSF. “KW’s technology and marketing tools, business models, culture of collaboration and training, along with mentorship from some of the country’s most successful agents has been the foundation of our success,” says Michael Minson. “If you’re an entrepreneurial agent in SF, Keller Williams offers a platform to build a very successful business and we are proof of that.”

About The Level Up Group

Launched in 2016 as part of the Keller-Williams Company, The Level Up Group is the #1 Real Estate Team in San Francisco. With over 120 families helped in 2018 alone, their mission to help people realize their dreams and reach new levels of personal and financial prosperity is in full swing. The Level Up Group is a 13-member team comprising top agents, market leaders, and support staff to bring our clients the best service experience in the industry. The company’s 7 pillars of success has been the key distinction of service and deliver results for buyers, sellers, and investors.

About KWSF

KWSF is the San Francisco office of Keller Williams Realty International, the world's largest real estate brokerage by volume, family's helped and agent's supported, has more than 975 offices and 186,000 associates. KWSF cultivates an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. With over 150 agents, KWSF has sold nearly $1B in real estate in 2018. KWSF’s leadership is an exceptional combination of the rock solid real estate experience and entrepreneurial success led by Rick CunninghamAnne Kennedy, Rob Costabile, Jennifer Rosdale, Nobu Ito, Richard Schulman, Debbie Sharp and Operating Principal Michael Minson.


© Business Wire 2019
