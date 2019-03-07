KWSF's Level Up Group Becomes #1 Real Estate Team In San Francisco

The
Level Up Group has achieved the distinction of being the #1 Real
Estate Team in San Francisco according to the San Francisco
Association of Realtors MLS for units sold. Lead by Owner, Michael
Minson, The Level Up Group sold over 69 units in San Francisco and over
120 single-family units, condos, and 2-4 units Bay Area wide in 2018.
They are also the #1 in Bernal Heights with partner Danielle
Lazier, #1 team in Sunnyside, and #1 team for 2-3 Unit Sales. As
part of the Keller-Williams
San Francisco office, The Level Up Group sees this milestone as much
more than units sold, but in families helped, assisting over 120
families in the Bay Area on their journey to personal and
financial prosperity.
Since joining Keller-Williams and forming The
Level Up Group in 2016, Michael has been able to capture this
position with the work of their entire team including: KWSF’s #1 Buyer’s
Agent in 2018, Andreas Ernst, along with James Cullen, Tracy Hsieh,
Cathinka Jonsson, Carolyn Reinholdt, Myron Potter, Dillon Milton, Johnny
Skaggs, and supported by Jennifer Milleson, Kim Embry, and Michael
Foreman. “It’s truly been a team effort, activating our 7 pillars of
success to deliver outstanding results and an unparalleled service
experience for our clients,” says Michael Minson.
The
Level Up Group attributes their growth to the support of Keller
Williams Realty International and KWSF. “KW’s technology and marketing
tools, business models, culture of collaboration and training, along
with mentorship from some of the country’s most successful agents has
been the foundation of our success,” says Michael Minson. “If you’re an
entrepreneurial agent in SF, Keller Williams offers a platform to build
a very successful business and we are proof of that.”
About The Level Up Group
Launched in 2016 as part of the Keller-Williams Company, The
Level Up Group is the #1 Real Estate Team in San Francisco.
With over 120 families helped in 2018 alone, their mission to help
people realize their dreams and reach new levels of personal and
financial prosperity is in full swing. The Level Up Group is a 13-member
team comprising top agents, market leaders, and support staff to bring
our clients the best service experience in the industry. The company’s 7
pillars of success has been the key distinction of service and deliver
results for buyers, sellers, and investors.
About KWSF
KWSF is
the San Francisco office of Keller Williams Realty International, the
world's largest real estate brokerage by volume, family's helped and
agent's supported, has more than 975 offices and 186,000 associates.
KWSF cultivates an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based
culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. With over 150 agents, KWSF
has sold nearly $1B in real estate in 2018. KWSF’s leadership is an
exceptional combination of the rock solid real estate experience and
entrepreneurial success led by Rick
Cunningham, Anne
Kennedy, Rob
Costabile, Jennifer
Rosdale, Nobu
Ito, Richard
Schulman, Debbie
Sharp and Operating Principal Michael
Minson.
