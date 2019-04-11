Kadiant Partners with Kids Overcoming and Integrated Behavioral Solutions

Kadiant Inc., a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to
individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced
today it has partnered with two leading ABA therapy providers: Kids
Overcoming (KOI) and Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS). The founders
of KOI and IBS will join Kadiant, bringing decades of additional
experience in the field to the executive team. Terms of the partnerships
were not disclosed.
Based in Oakland, CA, KOI provides diagnostics, clinic-based, and
home-based ABA services in the greater San Francisco Bay Area,
Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, and Fort Collins, CO. The company was
founded by Matt McAlear, MA, BCBA, and Anne Swinney in 2012 after many
years of experience building ABA services at other organizations and
influencing public policy in California. Earlier this year, McAlear
received the 2019 California Association for Behavior Analysis (CalABA)
Gerald L Shook advocacy award, recognizing his lifetime achievement in
leadership and advocacy for Behavior Analysis.
“We founded KOI to pursue our passion of serving families by delivering
high-quality autism services. Our mission is to support our team members
and clients with opportunities to dream big, achieve success, and
inspire others,” said Swinney. “Partnering with Kadiant will enable us
to accelerate and expand our services, bringing our mission to more
families in need,” McAlear added. “We are excited to join Kadiant and
continue this journey.”
Based in Atlanta, GA, IBS supports adults and children in school,
clinic, and home-based settings. The company was founded in 2001 by Coby
Lund, PhD, BCBA-D, and Janet Lund, PhD, BCBA-D, two veterans of the ABA
services industry. In 2010, they co-founded DataFinch Technologies, a
ground-breaking cloud-based data collection, storage, and management
software for behavior analysts. The Lunds have been active contributors
to the field through direct services, research collaboration, and
information technology solutions that support ABA service providers
across the globe.
“The ABA services field has experienced tremendous growth and change
over the past two decades,” said Janet Lund. “We have felt privileged to
be able to learn and do what we love to do while contributing to the
field in a positive way since founding IBS in 2000.” Coby Lund added,
“Partnering with Kadiant gives us the opportunity to substantially
expand the impact we can have for individuals with autism and the field
generally.”
KOI and IBS mark Kadiant’s first partnerships following its launch in
early February. The addition of these leading organizations advances
Kadiant’s mission to enable individuals with autism to live their
absolute best lives. Kadiant is committed to delivering best practice
clinical outcomes, an excellent client experience, and the best team
member experience and is supported by a $300 million capital commitment
from TPG Capital and Vida Ventures.
“KOI and IBS are pioneers in the development of high-quality ABA
programing and advocacy for access to ABA services,” said Lani Fritts,
CEO of Kadiant. “Both organizations have built amazing cultures and
incredibly capable teams, and their programs and people will be
foundational elements to Kadiant’s future. I have known Anne, Matt,
Coby, and Janet for many years, and I am thrilled to be partnering with
them.”
About Kadiant
Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital
and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to
provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related
critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder
(ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and
expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing
high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy
to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to
delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience.
For more information, visit https://kadiant.com.
About Kids Overcoming
Kids Overcoming (KOI) has had years of success focusing on its people
and its outcomes. KOI offers comprehensive, evidence-based treatments
for individuals diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in home,
community and clinic-based settings. At the core of KOI’s clinical model
is a framework for treatment using the naturalistic application of
Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) principles to accomplish sustainable,
developmentally based objectives. KOI operates in Northern California,
Oregon and Colorado.
About Integrated Behavioral Solutions
Integrated Behavioral Solutions (IBS) has been serving individuals with
disabilities in the Southeast for nearly 20 years, providing
state-of-the-art Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA). IBS provides services
in company operated clinics, homes, schools, residential hospitals, and
day treatment centers. IBS’s success is rooted in its commitment to
apply the principles of ABA in all interactions, whether with patients,
caregivers, or staff.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with more
than $104 billion of assets under management and offices in Austin,
Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London,
Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul,
and Singapore. TPG’s investment platforms are across a wide range of
asset classes, including private equity, growth venture, real estate,
credit, and public equity. TPG aims to build dynamic products and
options for its investors while also instituting discipline and
operational excellence across the investment strategy and performance of
its portfolio. For more information, visit www.tpg.com.
About Vida Ventures
Vida Ventures is a next-generation life sciences investment firm founded
in 2017 by a group of scientists, physicians, entrepreneurs and
investors passionate about building and funding breakthroughs in
biomedicine. Together they form an independent, bold investment group
bound together by a simple word – life. Its mission is to bring science
to life and advance transformative biomedical innovations that have the
potential to make a meaningful difference for patients. Vida has a
bicoastal presence and currently manages approximately $355 million. For
more information on Vida Ventures, please visit www.vidaventures.com,
on LinkedIn or follow on Twitter @Vida_Ventures.
