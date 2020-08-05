Log in
Kadiant : Welcomes Robert Fahlman and Steve Nelson to its Board of Directors

08/05/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Kadiant, a mission-driven organization that provides high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, announced today that Robert Fahlman and Steve Nelson have joined the company’s board of directors. Fahlman will serve as the Chairman of the board, and Nelson, as a board member.

“We are excited to welcome Robert and Steve to our board of directors. They both bring decades of leadership in diverse healthcare settings focusing on transforming the quality of care through innovation, patient service orientation, technology, and operational excellence,” said Lani Fritts, CEO of Kadiant. “Robert and Steve’s expertise and excitement about our mission of enabling people to live their absolute best lives will have enormous positive impact as we focus on continuously improving the value we deliver to all our stakeholders – clients, team members, payors, and our communities.”

Fahlman is a seasoned industry leader with more than 30 years of experience leading and growing healthcare companies. He has held numerous executive roles throughout his career, including CEO of Preferred Homecare, Chairman and CEO of Arcadian Health (now Humana), CEO of Paradigm Management Services, and COO and Senior Vice President of eHealth. Fahlman currently serves as the Chairman of EMSI, a national leader in biospecimen collections, and as a board director for Satellite Healthcare, a kidney dialysis company. He has previously served on the boards of several industry associations including the American Association of Homecare and the Council for Quality Respiratory Care.

“I see a bright future for Kadiant,” said Fahlman. “The organization is positioned as the preeminent platform for autism nationally with an innovative, mission-driven organization providing the highest quality ABA therapy. Lani and his team have demonstrated a strong ability to work together to bring superior care to their clients, and I am excited to be part of the team.”

Nelson brings to Kadiant’s board more than 30 years of healthcare experience at both payer and provider organizations. Recently, he joined DuPage Medical Group as the company’s CEO. Prior to this new role, Nelson was CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a $160 billion division of UnitedHealth Group. Nelson held several roles throughout his tenure at the company, including the CEO of UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare and Retirement business, CEO of the company’s Community and State division, and leadership of the West Region of its Employer and Individual business. Before UnitedHealthcare, Nelson held senior roles at Health Net and the Henry Ford Health System. He currently serves as a board member of GENYOUth, the Dean’s Advisory Board at the University of Michigan, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Michigan.

“The need for high-quality behavioral health services in the U.S. is large and growing,” said Nelson. “Families and individuals who are faced with the unique challenges of autism have the additional challenge of getting access to the right kind of care with a holistic approach so they can live a better life. I am thrilled to join the board of Kadiant as I believe they are well positioned to bring meaningful solutions, change, and more hope to those families and individuals. It’s an exciting time!”

About Kadiant

Established in 2019 as a partnership between Lani Fritts, TPG Capital and Vida Ventures, Kadiant is a mission-driven company that seeks to provide high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy and related critical services to individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Kadiant focuses on building excellent clinical teams and expanding access to services by acquiring and integrating existing high-quality providers and opening new locations as part of a strategy to build a leading autism services organization. Kadiant is committed to delivering the best clinical outcomes and the best client experience. For more information, visit https://kadiant.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
