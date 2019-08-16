Kadiri Health Awarded Vizient's Innovative Technology Contract for HELICOLL, Biological Skin Substitute

Kadiri Health LLC, a supplier of tissue regenerative technology products, announced its HELICOLL™ biological skin substitute product, has received an Innovative Technology contract from Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country. The contract was based on the recommendation of HELICOLL by hospital experts in this product category who serve on one of Vizient’s member-led councils.

Documented evidence shows, HELICOLL is a biological skin substitute that results in an early infiltration of new blood capillaries within four to five days after application. “HELICOLL was engineered as a sub-molecular level Nano-technology based biomatrix. HELICOLL provides superiority over existing products in the market in the areas of better patient care and safety as evidenced by its human clinical studies and its vast usage over several thousands of cases during the past two decades,” said Dr. S. Gunasekaran, CEO, EnColl Corporation, HELICOLL’s manufacturer.

“Kadiri Health, HELICOLL’s exclusive distributor, is pleased to have a contract with Vizient that offers its members enhanced savings for this next generation product. Clinicians in all healthcare settings are charged with improving the quality of care, reducing costs, and improving patient satisfaction. This is an important product available for those needing a biological skin substitute solution. HELICOLL provides an effective treatment and based on its clinical efficacy, compared to other comparable products in the marketplace, is especially useful for the treatment of diabetic leg ulcer and burn wounds,” said Dr. Christopher Cox, Owner, Senior Consultant, Kadiri Health.

“Hospitals and providers are looking for innovations that offer unique and cumulative benefit over other products available on the market today. Our member council determined this technology met the criteria to be recognized with the Innovative Technology designation. Congratulations to Kadiri Health on receiving this status,” said Debbie Archer, director of procurement and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader.

HELICOLL is a patented, bioengineered skin substitute product that is categorized as a regenerative biological skin graft treatment. HELICOLL is a non-immunogenic, biocompatible and highly bioactive type-I collagen membrane construct: it is an advanced wound care product used surgically for the treatment of all wounds, especially for those that are non-healing. Additionally, HELICOLL can be used in acute care settings to regenerate and repair tissue from a variety of medical conditions and injuries.

About Kadiri Health LLC

Kadiri Health LLC, founded in January 2013, is a Dayton, Ohio-based minority business enterprise, providing innovative technologies in supply chain management and distribution of medical, laboratory and scientific supplies, equipment and devices. Kadiri Health’s officers include physicians and contracting officers with over 75 years of healthcare experience, providing the company with tremendous insight into the healthcare industry. Kadiri Health, LLC has established itself in the healthcare industry as an innovative, cutting-edge organization dedicated to providing quality products to the healthcare industry.

About EnColl Corporation

EnColl Corporation, established in 1994, is a California corporation that develops, manufactures and markets Type-I collagen-based products. EnColl uses its patented technology for the preparation of high purity and charge modified collagen (U.S. Patents 5,814,328 (1998); 6,127,143 (2000) & 6,548,077 (2003)). The company's technologies and manufacturing system yields a series of high quality products required for various medical fields such as general and plastic surgery (healing of wounds, burns and dermal ulcers/sores), orthopedic surgery (bone regeneration, spinal fusion), oral surgery (periodontal and dental products), and neurological injuries (brain/nerve regeneration), drug delivery, biopharmaceutical research, cosmetic and dietary applications.

