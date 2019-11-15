Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baxter International Inc. - BAX
11/15/2019 | 10:50pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bax/ to learn more.
The investigation concerns whether Baxter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.
