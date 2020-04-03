Log in
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Gulfport Energy Corporation - GPOR

04/03/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NasdaqGS: GPOR).

The investigation concerns whether Gulfport and certain of its officers and/or directors engaged in fraud or other similar unlawful business practices from May 3, 2019 through March 2, 2020, inclusive.

Investors who purchased Gulfport’s securities between May 3, 2019 and March 2, 2020, are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-gpor/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

