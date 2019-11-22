Log in
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The We Company, Inc.

11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The We Company, Inc. (“WeWork”). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/we-company/ to learn more.

On November 4, 2019, a shareholder class action and derivative complaint was filed against the Company and its board of directors in the California Superior Court, San Francisco County. The investigation concerns whether WeWork and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
