Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twitter, Inc. - TWTR

11/13/2019 | 10:50pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR). Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-twtr/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether Twitter and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On October 24, 2019, pre- market, the Company disclosed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 including revenue more than 5% below analyst estimates due to weaker-than-expected advertising revenues, revealing during the subsequent conference call that Twitter “had some missteps and bugs in our map ads… We discovered and took steps to remediate bugs that largely affected our legacy map product. These bugs affected our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and partners.  We also discovered that certain personalization and data sightings were not operating as expected.”

On this news, the price of Twitter’s shares plummeted over 20%, on heavier than average trading volume. 

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

© GlobeNewswire 2019
