Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions : and Intermountain Healthcare Create Partnership Focused on Revolutionizing Competency Management in Healthcare

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 08:10am EST

Kahuna Workforce Solutions (Houston, TX) and Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City, UT) are announcing today the completion of a commercialization agreement wherein Kahuna has exclusively licensed Intermountain Healthcare’s unique competency management content for healthcare organizations. Under terms of the agreement, Kahuna will market and distribute Intermountain’s competency management content within its proven SaaS platform and offer the combined solution to the healthcare market. The digital competency assurance platform will enable integrated healthcare systems to track and manage their workforce capabilities to meet enterprise staffing needs.

Healthcare organizations are undergoing a massive move toward digitization as they strive to operate more efficiently and more consistently relative to the accepted standard of care. Processes from orientation to continuous learning to staffing are all being examined. The conclusion for many is that the current manual, paper-laden processes are not scalable or sustainable and typically result in costly redundancies, siloed data, and general frustration.

Having digitized their own clinical competency management processes, Intermountain Healthcare has realized operational efficiencies and has validated their clinical competency content with over 3.6 million competency assessments. These efforts have resulted in a significant ROI with over $13 million in savings in the first six years, and an amazing record of zero Joint Commission audit findings with their digitized competency content.

“Digitizing our orientation processes has been a game-changer. We started 11 years ago and invested significant time and resources into standardizing our role-based curricula and observational assessments into required behavioral expectations. Defining the exact skills each role needed and providing the content in a digital platform has made the entire organization more efficient,” said Tammy Richards, Intermountain’s Assistant Vice President of Professional Practice and Learning. “This solution helps our staff work at the top of their license and gets them doing the work they’re qualified to do as quickly as possible. Working with Kahuna, we now have the opportunity to take what we’ve done to a whole new level and bring this solution to our peers across the healthcare industry.”

The Kahuna/Intermountain solution vastly improves these processes through the combination of leading-edge technology and best-in-class competency content. The combined Kahuna/Intermountain solution achieves the following:

  • Efficiency – Elimination of redundancies in skill assessment and training hours through automated assignment and a “building block” approach to career development.
  • Transparency – “Single pane of glass,” where learning, competencies, procedures, and experience all come together to form a complete picture of each individual as well as aggregation to a unit or an entire facility or system.
  • Alignment to the Future – Historically, tracking caregiver competencies has largely been about risk avoidance (i.e. audit requirements). With this digital platform, competency assurance is optimized while also enabling strategic planning for future workforce needs, employee development, tactical staffing, and flexible enterprise staffing models. With the Kahuna/Intermountain solution, organizations will put in place a foundation for capturing and structuring this data that comes ready to support these downstream processes on Day 1.

Kahuna brings a best-of-breed competency management platform that has been built to serve the needs of complex global competency assurance environments. Kahuna’s CEO, Jai Shah, said of the partnership, “We have worked very hard to build a skills platform that works for regulated environments and always knew we could deliver significant value in healthcare. To enter the market with a gold standard organization such as Intermountain Healthcare as both a customer and a partner is just an amazing opportunity.”

Intermountain provides validated competency and skills content that has been curated to suit a number of various roles (nursing and non-nursing). This content library can fill the gap for systems needing assessment criteria designed by healthcare professionals and organized in a user-friendly format. “Oftentimes, the inertia in competency or skills initiatives is the lack of alignment on the actual content. Beyond being associated with a great brand like Intermountain, the idea that we can offer such high-quality validated content to the healthcare market makes this partnership very exciting,” added Shah.

“Our market analysis confirmed that the competency management processes for clinical personnel are ripe for improvement across our industry. By partnering with Kahuna, we are bringing something revolutionary to healthcare institutions by addressing very real and material inefficiencies,” said Mike Phillips, M.D., Managing Director and Partner for Intermountain Ventures. “While this partnership with Kahuna marks an important milestone for our internal innovation program and for Ventures, more importantly, this solution creates significant internal value while also laying a foundation for how other institutions can plan, develop, and deploy their clinical resources in the future.”

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is transforming competency management and workforce planning. The flagship Kahuna platform helps organizations gain an objective view of their workforce’s capabilities, measure talent supply against current and future demand, and maximize the return on training investment. Kahuna is used in a wide array of industries, including oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, and aerospace. For more information, visit http://www.kahunaworkforce.com/healthcare.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a regional system of 24 hospitals, 215 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,500 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Nevada, Idaho, and Utah. In Nevada, Healthcare Partners is an Intermountain Healthcare company. Intermountain Healthcare is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : Announces Deferral of CIC Payment Obligations and Business Update
AQ
08:23aNATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:22aKenya's Safaricom to consider Huawei as supplier for 5G network
RE
08:22aSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : SJI Closes Sale of Marina Thermal Facility
AQ
08:21aHamilton Thorne Announces Record Revenue and EBITDA for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
08:21aTop Trends Robotics 2020 - International Federation of Robotics
BU
08:19aEXCLUSIVE : No orders for Russian-made Superjet, rival to Western jets, except Aeroflot - sources
RE
08:19aCISCO : A new hotbed for innovation the public sector
AQ
08:19aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Expand Partnership with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to Accelerate the Discovery of Potential COVID-19 Treatments
AQ
08:19aCISCO : Sheffield streets come to life as city's highway network gets UK's latest smart tech overhaul
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : Puma warn of coronavirus hit to China business
4Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions
5WORLDLINE : WORLDLINE : Very solid year 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group