Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kai Yuan : BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:30am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

開源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1215)

BUSINESS UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

The announcement is made by the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Kai Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The principal businesses of the Group are the operation of the Paris Marriott Hotel in Paris, France and the money lending business. The European Union announces plans for a 30-day ban on non-essential travel into the bloc by non-European Union citizens from 17 March 2020 in an attempt to contain the novel Coronavirus epidemic (the "Epidemic"). In view of such policy and in line with the recent various measures announced by the French government, and after due and careful consideration by the management of the Group, the Paris Marriott Hotel will be temporarily closed until 15 April 2020 subject to the then circumstances. The Epidemic is expected to have adverse impact on the hotel operation of the Group, but it is still premature to assess or estimate the overall impact. The Group will continue to monitor the development of Epidemic and assess its impact on the operations and financial performance of the Group. The Group will take appropriate measures as necessary and make further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

- 1 -

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when

dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited

Law Wing Chi, Stephen

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Xue Jian and Mr. Law Wing Chi, Stephen (all being executive Directors) and Mr. Tam Sun Wing, Mr. Ng Ge Bun and Mr. He Yi (all being independent non-executive Directors).

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aVENTAS : Comments on COVID-19 and Provides Update on Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BU
07:41aTRANSALTA : buying cogeneration plant in Michigan for US$27 million
AQ
07:41aAROCELL PUBL : Nomination Committee has had its first meeting
AQ
07:38aCME : Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in face of volatility
RE
07:37aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sources
RE
07:37aCEVA : Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices; New Bragi 4 operating system to capitalize on CEVA's low power audio platform and software to enable a new class of hearables configured and personalized via industry's first hearable app store
AQ
07:36aE.s.i. announces resignation of directo
AQ
07:36aINTEL : Computers That Smell Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff out Hazardous Chemicals
AQ
07:36aXPEL : Reports Record Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter 2019 of 47.4% Full Year Revenue Growth of 18.2%
AQ
07:36aWestport Fuel Systems Announces the Temporary Suspension of Production in Brescia Italy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group