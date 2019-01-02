Kai Yuan : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DEC 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer Date Submitted
02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
1215
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
|
Description :
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(HKD)
|
(HKD)
|
0.10
|
2,000,000,000
|
0.10
|
2,000,000,000
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
20,000,000,000
20,000,000,000
Description :
31/12/2018
Kai Yuan Holdings LimitedKai Yuan Holdings Limited
N/A
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :
Description :
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of other
|
(State
|
capital
|
classes of shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
2,000,000,000
N/A
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares
of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
12,778,879,806
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
NIL
N/A
Balance at close of the month
12,778,879,806
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. 2012 Share Option Scheme adopted pursuant to a resolution at AGM on :
GrantedMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
(17 /05 /2012 )
Ordinary sharesNIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
144,780,000
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL
NIL
N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
-
1. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
-
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description
N/A
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price
EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
-
1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
(
(
(
(
/
/
/
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)