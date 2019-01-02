Kai Yuan : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DEC 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1215

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description : No. of ordinary shares Par value capital (HKD) (HKD) 0.10 2,000,000,000 0.10 2,000,000,000 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) 20,000,000,000

20,000,000,000

Description :

31/12/2018

Kai Yuan Holdings LimitedKai Yuan Holdings Limited

N/A

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

Description : Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) 2,000,000,000 No. of preference shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

12,778,879,806

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

12,778,879,806

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. 2012 Share Option Scheme adopted pursuant to a resolution at AGM on :

GrantedMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

(17 /05 /2012 )

Ordinary sharesNIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

144,780,000

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL

NIL

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / )

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

(

(

(

/

/

/

/ / ) / ) / ) / )

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)