Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kai Yuan : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DEC 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 01:44am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer Date Submitted

02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

1215

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :

No. of ordinary

shares

Par value

capital

(HKD)

(HKD)

0.10

2,000,000,000

0.10

2,000,000,000

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

20,000,000,000

20,000,000,000

Description :

31/12/2018

Kai Yuan Holdings LimitedKai Yuan Holdings Limited

N/A

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HKD) :

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

2,000,000,000

No. of preference

shares

N/A

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)No of preference No. of other classesshares

of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

12,778,879,806

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

NIL

N/A

Balance at close of the month

12,778,879,806

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable 1. 2012 Share Option Scheme adopted pursuant to a resolution at AGM on :

GrantedMovement during the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

(17 /05 /2012 )

Ordinary sharesNIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

144,780,000

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL

NIL

N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

  • 1. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 2. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 3. N/A

    (

    / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

N/A

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

  • 1. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 2. N/A

    Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

(

(

(

/

/

/

/

/

)

/

)

/

)

/

)

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Disclaimer

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:56aMEDICARE : Al Ahli teams up with HMC for blood donation drive
AQ
01:56aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo signs partnership with ‘Plug and Play'
AQ
01:49aBASE RESOURCES : 02/01/2019 Lapse of unexercised options (447.8 KiB) View Document
PU
01:49aCHINA JINJIANG ENVIRNMNT HLDNG CMPNY : Jinjiang Environment pushes ahead with EPC agreement to construct the first mechanical-biological waste treatment project in Singapore awarded by NEA
AQ
01:46aU.S. oil prices rise by 1 percent amid expectations of volatile 2019
RE
01:44aKAI YUAN : Monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 dec 2018
PU
01:44aOIL SEARCH : Becoming a substantial holder from PPT
PU
01:39aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01:35aAMAZON COM : Correction to story on Amazon's D.C.-area HQ2
DJ
01:34aFINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Sixth Supplementary Bidder's Statement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
2VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
3MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD : MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA : M&M's December sales up just 1%
4IMAX : Resignation of Non-executive Director and Change in the Composition of the Remuneration Committee
5FIESTA PARADE FLOATS : Takes 9 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Stor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.