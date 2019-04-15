Log in
Kai Yuan : PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS, PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/15/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt about this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Kai Yuan Holdings Limited, you should at once hand this circular with the enclosed form of proxy to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or the transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KAI YUAN HOLDINGS LIMITED

開源控股有限公司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1215)

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS,

PROPOSED GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE

AND REPURCHASE SHARES

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening an annual general meeting of Kai Yuan Holdings Limited to be held at Board Room, Level 1, South Pacific Hotel, 23 Morrison Hill Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 9:30 a.m. on, Wednesday, 22 May 2019 is enclosed. A form of proxy is also enclosed.

Whether or not you are able to attend the annual general meeting, you are requested to complete the enclosed form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the office of the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Tengis Limited, at 22nd Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible but in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the annual general meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from subsequently attending and voting at the annual general meeting or any adjourned meetings should you so wish.

16 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Responsibility Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ii

Definitions . . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1-3

Letter from the Board

Introduction . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Proposed Re-election of Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Proposed General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares . . . . . . . . . . .

5-6

Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6

Recommendation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Appendix I

-

Information on Retiring Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8-9

Appendix II

-

Explanatory Statement on

Proposed Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

10-12

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13-17

- i -

RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

This circular, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Group. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this circular is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this circular misleading.

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:

"AGM Notice"

notice of the Annual General Meeting which is set out

on pages 13 to 17 of this circular;

"Annual General Meeting"

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held

at Board Room, Level 1, South Pacific Hotel,

23 Morrison Hill Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong at 9:30

a.m. on Wednesday, 22 May 2019, to consider and, if

appropriate, to approve the resolutions proposed at

such meeting or any adjournment thereof;

"associate(s)"

has the same meaning as ascribed in the Listing Rules;

"Board"

the board of Directors;

"Bye-laws"

the bye-laws of the Company and references to

"Bye-law" shall be construed accordingly;

"Code"

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers;

"Companies Ordinance"

the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of

Hong Kong);

"Company"

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited, an exempted company

incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, the

issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock

Exchange;

"Directors"

the directors of the Company;

"Existing Issue Mandate"

a general mandate granted to the Directors at the

annual general meeting of the Company held on

17 May 2018 to allot, issue and deal with Shares not

exceeding 20% of the aggregate number of the issued

Shares as at 17 May 2018;

"Existing Repurchase Mandate"

a general mandate granted to the Directors at the

annual general meeting of the Company held on

17 May 2018 to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10%

of the aggregate number of the issued Shares as at

17 May 2018;

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

"Group"

the Company and its Subsidiaries;

"HK$"

Hong Kong dollars;

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

PRC;

"Latest Practicable Date"

12 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to

the printing of this circular for ascertaining certain

information in this circular;

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange;

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, which for the purpose

of this circular shall exclude Hong Kong, the Macau

Special Administrative Region of the PRC and

Taiwan;

"Proposed Issue Mandate"

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the

Directors at the Annual General Meeting to allot,

issue and deal with Shares not exceeding 20% of the

aggregate number of the issued Shares as at the date

of passing of the relevant resolution granting such

proposed issue mandate;

"Proposed Repurchase

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the

Mandate"

Directors at the Annual General Meeting to

repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the aggregate

number of the issued Shares as at the date of passing

of the relevant resolution granting such proposed

repurchase mandate;

"Retiring Directors"

Mr. Xue Jian and Mr. Tam Sun Wing;

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong);

"Share(s)"

share(s) of HK$0.10 each in the capital of the

Company;

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Share(s);

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited;

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kai Yuan Holdings Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 01:22:02 UTC
