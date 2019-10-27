Kaisa : DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT AND NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. 佳兆業集團控 股有限公司*, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳兆業集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

DECLARATION AND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

OUT OF THE SHARE PREMIUM ACCOUNT

AND

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the EGM to be held at Harbour View Ballroom I (Level 4), Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at 3:30 p.m. is set out in this circular.

A form of proxy for use at the EGM is enclosed with this circular. Whether or not you are able to attend the meeting, you are requested to complete the proxy form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return the same to the branch share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the extraordinary general meeting and any adjournment thereof should you so wish.