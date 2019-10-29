Kaisa : ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION

11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in respect of the Original Notes and the announcement dated 29 October 2019 in respect of the proposed Additional Notes Issue.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 29 October 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group in connection with the Additional Notes Issue.