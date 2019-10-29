|
Kaisa : ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)
10/29/2019 | 07:42pm EDT
KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.
佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1638)
ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION
11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)
References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in respect of the Original Notes and the announcement dated 29 October 2019 in respect of the proposed Additional Notes Issue.
The Board is pleased to announce that on 29 October 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group in connection with the Additional Notes Issue.
THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT
Date: 29 October 2019
Parties to the Purchase Agreement
-
the Company as the issuer;
-
the Subsidiary Guarantors;
-
Credit Suisse;
-
Barclays; and
-
Kaisa Financial Group
Credit Suisse is the sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager and, together with Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Additional Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the Additional Notes. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of Credit Suisse and Barclays is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.
As at the date of this announcement, Kaisa Financial Group is a company majority controlled by the family members of Mr. Kwok Ying Shing. As all the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the subscription amount (including any commission) by Kaisa Financial Group under the Purchase Agreement is less than 0.1%, the transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement fall within the de minimis threshold under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and are fully exempt from the reporting, announcement, annual review requirements and independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
The Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees (together the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Securities are being offered and sold by the initial purchasers only (1) to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, and (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Additional Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Additional Notes will be placed with any connected persons of the Company.
Principal terms of the Additional Notes
The principal terms of the Additional Notes are the same as the terms of the Original Notes as set forth in the announcement of the Company dated 16 October 2019, other than the following:
Notes Offered
Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Additional Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$200 million which will mature on 22 October 2022, unless earlier redeemed pursuant to the terms thereof.
Issue Price
The Issue Price of the Additional Notes will be 100.790% of the principal amount of the Additional Notes plus accrued interest from (and including) 22 October 2019 to (but excluding) 1 November 2019.
Reasons for the Additional Notes Issue
The Company is an investment holding company, and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property development, property investment and property management, and hotel and catering operations and cinema, department store and cultural centre operations, and waterway passenger and cargo transportation in the PRC. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Additional Notes Issue to refinance its existing medium to long term indebtedness which will become due within one year.
Listing
Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Additional Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries or associated companies (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:
|
"Additional Notes"
|
the additional US$200 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022 (to
|
|
be consolidated and form a single series with the US$400 million
|
|
11.95% senior notes due 2022)
|
"Additional Notes Issue"
|
the issue of the Additional Notes by the Company
|
"Barclays"
|
Barclays Bank PLC
|
"Board"
|
the board of Directors
|
"Company"
|
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., an exempted company incorporated in
|
|
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are
|
|
listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange
|
"connected person"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Credit Suisse"
|
Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited
|
"Directors"
|
the directors of the Company
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's
|
|
Republic of China
|
"Indenture"
|
the written agreement between the Company (as the issuer of
|
|
the Additional Notes), the initial Subsidiary Guarantors (as
|
|
guarantors) and Citicorp International Limited (as trustee) that
|
|
specify the terms of the Additional Notes including the interest
|
|
rate of the Additional Notes and the maturity date
|
"JV Subsidiary
|
certain subsidiaries of the Company, other than the Subsidiary
|
Guarantor(s)"
|
Guarantors, that guarantee the Company's obligations under the
|
|
Additional Notes
|
"Kaisa Financial Group"
|
Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited
|
"Listing Rules"
|
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"Original Notes"
|
the US$400 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022 issued on 22
|
|
October 2019 by the Company
|
"PRC"
|
the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao
|
|
Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China
|
|
and Taiwan for the purpose of this announcement
|
"Purchase Agreement"
|
the agreement dated 29 October 2019 entered into by and among,
|
|
inter alia, the Company, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa
|
|
Financial Group in relation to the Additional Notes Issue
|
"Securities"
|
the Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees
|
"SGX-ST"
|
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited
|
"Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Subsidiary Guarantees"
|
the guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in respect of
|
|
the Additional Notes Issue
|
"Subsidiary Guarantor
|
any Subsidiary Guarantor which pledges collateral to secure the
|
Pledgor"
|
obligations of the Company under the Additional Notes and the
|
|
Indenture and of such Subsidiary Guarantor under its Subsidiary
|
|
Guarantee
|
"Subsidiary Guarantors"
|
certain of the Company's existing subsidiaries guaranteeing the
|
|
Additional Notes
|
"US$" or "USD"
|
United States dollars
|
"U.S. Securities Act"
|
the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended
|
"%"
|
per cent.
By Order of the Board
Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.
Kwok Ying Shing
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.
|
|