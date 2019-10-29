Log in
Kaisa : ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

10/29/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL US$200 MILLION

11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022 (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in respect of the Original Notes and the announcement dated 29 October 2019 in respect of the proposed Additional Notes Issue.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 29 October 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group in connection with the Additional Notes Issue.

THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

Date: 29 October 2019

Parties to the Purchase Agreement

  1. the Company as the issuer;
  2. the Subsidiary Guarantors;
  3. Credit Suisse;
  4. Barclays; and
  5. Kaisa Financial Group

Credit Suisse is the sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager and, together with Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers in respect of the offer and sale of the Additional Notes. They are also the initial purchasers of the Additional Notes. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiry, each of Credit Suisse and Barclays is an independent third party and not a connected person of the Company and its connected persons.

As at the date of this announcement, Kaisa Financial Group is a company majority controlled by the family members of Mr. Kwok Ying Shing. As all the applicable percentage ratios under the Listing Rules in respect of the subscription amount (including any commission) by Kaisa Financial Group under the Purchase Agreement is less than 0.1%, the transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement fall within the de minimis threshold under Rule 14A.76(1) of the Listing Rules and are fully exempt from the reporting, announcement, annual review requirements and independent shareholders' approval under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees (together the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Securities are being offered and sold by the initial purchasers only (1) to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, and (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Additional Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong and none of the Additional Notes will be placed with any connected persons of the Company.

Principal terms of the Additional Notes

The principal terms of the Additional Notes are the same as the terms of the Original Notes as set forth in the announcement of the Company dated 16 October 2019, other than the following:

Notes Offered

Subject to certain conditions to completion, the Company will issue the Additional Notes in the aggregate principal amount of US$200 million which will mature on 22 October 2022, unless earlier redeemed pursuant to the terms thereof.

Issue Price

The Issue Price of the Additional Notes will be 100.790% of the principal amount of the Additional Notes plus accrued interest from (and including) 22 October 2019 to (but excluding) 1 November 2019.

Reasons for the Additional Notes Issue

The Company is an investment holding company, and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in property development, property investment and property management, and hotel and catering operations and cinema, department store and cultural centre operations, and waterway passenger and cargo transportation in the PRC. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Additional Notes Issue to refinance its existing medium to long term indebtedness which will become due within one year.

Listing

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Additional Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries or associated companies (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Additional Notes"

the additional US$200 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022 (to

be consolidated and form a single series with the US$400 million

11.95% senior notes due 2022)

"Additional Notes Issue"

the issue of the Additional Notes by the Company

"Barclays"

Barclays Bank PLC

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Company"

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd., an exempted company incorporated in

the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which are

listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

"connected person"

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

"Credit Suisse"

Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's

Republic of China

"Indenture"

the written agreement between the Company (as the issuer of

the Additional Notes), the initial Subsidiary Guarantors (as

guarantors) and Citicorp International Limited (as trustee) that

specify the terms of the Additional Notes including the interest

rate of the Additional Notes and the maturity date

"JV Subsidiary

certain subsidiaries of the Company, other than the Subsidiary

Guarantor(s)"

Guarantors, that guarantee the Company's obligations under the

Additional Notes

"Kaisa Financial Group"

Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Original Notes"

the US$400 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022 issued on 22

October 2019 by the Company

"PRC"

the People's Republic of China, excluding Hong Kong, the Macao

Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

and Taiwan for the purpose of this announcement

"Purchase Agreement"

the agreement dated 29 October 2019 entered into by and among,

inter alia, the Company, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa

Financial Group in relation to the Additional Notes Issue

"Securities"

the Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

the guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in respect of

the Additional Notes Issue

"Subsidiary Guarantor

any Subsidiary Guarantor which pledges collateral to secure the

Pledgor"

obligations of the Company under the Additional Notes and the

Indenture and of such Subsidiary Guarantor under its Subsidiary

Guarantee

"Subsidiary Guarantors"

certain of the Company's existing subsidiaries guaranteeing the

Additional Notes

"US$" or "USD"

United States dollars

"U.S. Securities Act"

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 23:41:09 UTC
