Kaisa : ISSUANCE OF US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

ISSUANCE OF US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 15 October 2019 in respect of the Notes Issue.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 15 October 2019, the Company and the Subsidiary Guarantors entered into the Purchase Agreement with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, BOC International, China CITIC Bank International, Guotai Junan International, Haitong International, Fulbright Securities Limited and Kaisa Financial Group in connection with the issue of US$400 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Issue to refinance its existing medium to long term offshore indebtedness which will become due within one year.

Approval in-principle has been received from the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries or associated companies (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.