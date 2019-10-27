Log in
Kaisa : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

10/27/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳兆業集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. will be held at Harbour View Ballroom I (Level 4), Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at 3:30 p.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice shall bear the same meanings as that defined in the circular of the Company dated 28 October 2019.

"THAT:

  1. the declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and
  2. any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the payment of the Interim Dividend."

By Order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

  • For identification purpose only

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on behalf of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company.
  2. A form of proxy for the EGM is enclosed. In order to be valid, a form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any), under which the form is signed must be deposited at the Company's branch registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited of 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting.
  3. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjourned meeting or upon the poll concerned if the shareholders of the Company so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing the proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  4. For the purpose of determining shareholders who qualify for the Interim Dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 2 December 2019 to Wednesday, 4 December 2019, both days inclusive.

As at the date of this notice, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Mai Fan, Mr. Zheng Yi and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Zhang Yizhao and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:51:02 UTC
