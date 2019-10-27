Kaisa : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳兆業集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. will be held at Harbour View Ballroom I (Level 4), Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at 3:30 p.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without amendments, the following resolution of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

Words and expressions that are not expressly defined in this notice shall bear the same meanings as that defined in the circular of the Company dated 28 October 2019.

"THAT:

the declaration and payment of the Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium Account is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified; and any Director be and is hereby authorised to take such action, do such things and execute such further documents as the director may at his absolute discretion consider necessary or desirable for the purpose of or in connection with the payment of the Interim Dividend."

By Order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019