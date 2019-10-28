Log in
Kaisa : PROPOSED ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

10/28/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer and its management and financial statements. No public offer of securities is to be made by the Company in the United States.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

PROPOSED ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

(TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH

THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

INTRODUCTION

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in relation of the issuance of the Original Notes by the Company.

The Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of senior notes on the terms and conditions of the Original Notes, save for the issue date and the issue price. Credit Suisse will be the sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager and, together with Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Additional Notes Issue. Upon finalising the terms of the Additional Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Barclays, Kaisa Financial Group and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group will be the initial purchasers of the Additional Notes. The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the Proposed Additional Notes Issue upon the execution of the Purchase Agreement.

- 1 -

The Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees (together the "Securities") have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. The Securities are being offered and sold by the initial purchasers only (1) to qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act, and (2) to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. None of the Additional Notes will be offered to the public in Hong Kong.

LISTING

Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on the SGX-ST. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and listing and quotation of the Additional Notes on the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the offering, the Company, the Additional Notes, the Subsidiary Guarantees, the Subsidiary Guarantors or their respective subsidiaries or associated companies (if any). The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement.

GENERAL

As no binding agreement in relation to the Additional Notes Issue has been entered into as at the date of this announcement, the Additional Notes Issue may or may not materialise. Investors and shareholders of the Company are urged to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. A further announcement in respect of the Additional Notes Issue will be made by the Company should the Purchase Agreement be signed.

DEFINITIONS

In this announcement, the following expressions shall have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise:

"Additional Notes"

the US senior notes to be issued by the Company (to be

consolidated and form a single series with the Original

Notes)

"Barclays"

Barclays Bank PLC

"Board"

the board of Directors

- 2 -

"Company"

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd . , an exempted company

incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability,

the shares of which are listed on the main board of the Stock

Exchange

"Credit Suisse"

Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Limited

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Kaisa Financial Group"

Kaisa Financial Group Company Limited

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock

Exchange

"Original Notes"

the US$400 million 11.95% senior notes due 2022 issued on

22 October 2019 by the Company

"Proposed Additional Notes

an international offering of the Additional Notes by the

Issue"

Company

"Purchase Agreement"

the agreement proposed to be entered into by and among,

inter alia, the Company, Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa

Financial Group in relation to the Proposed Additional Notes

Issue

"Securities"

the Additional Notes and the Subsidiary Guarantees

"SGX-ST"

Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"Subsidiary Guarantees"

the guarantees provided by the Subsidiary Guarantors in

respect of the Additional Notes Issue

- 3 -

"Subsidiary Guarantors"

certain existing subsidiaries of the Company guaranteeing

the Additional Notes

"USD" or "US$"

United States dollars

"U.S. Securities Act"

the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended

"%"

per cent.

By Order of the Board

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 29 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yizhao, Mr. Rao Yong and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • For identification purposes only

- 4 -

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 23:21:02 UTC
