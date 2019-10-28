Kaisa : PROPOSED ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES (TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

PROPOSED ADDITIONAL ISSUE OF USD SENIOR NOTES

(TO BE CONSOLIDATED AND FORM A SINGLE SERIES WITH

THE US$400 MILLION 11.95% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022)

INTRODUCTION

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 15 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in relation of the issuance of the Original Notes by the Company.

The Company proposes to conduct a further international offering of senior notes on the terms and conditions of the Original Notes, save for the issue date and the issue price. Credit Suisse will be the sole global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager and, together with Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group as the joint bookrunners and joint lead managers of the Proposed Additional Notes Issue. Upon finalising the terms of the Additional Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Barclays, Kaisa Financial Group and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Credit Suisse, Barclays and Kaisa Financial Group will be the initial purchasers of the Additional Notes. The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the Proposed Additional Notes Issue upon the execution of the Purchase Agreement.