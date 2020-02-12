Kaisa : PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

PROPOSED ISSUE OF SENIOR NOTES

INTRODUCTION

The Company proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes. The pricing of the Notes, including the aggregate principal amount, the offer price and the interest rate, will be determined through a book building exercise to be conducted by Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as the joint global coordinators, joint bookrunners and joint lead managers; and Kaisa Financial Group as the joint bookrunner and joint lead manager of the Notes Issue. Upon finalising the terms of the Notes, it is expected that Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Kaisa Financial Group and the Company, among others, will enter into the Purchase Agreement, pursuant to which Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Kaisa Financial Group will be the initial purchasers of the Notes. The Company will make a further announcement in respect of the Notes Issue upon the execution of the Purchase Agreement.