Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaisa : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳兆業集團控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 19 NOVEMBER 2019

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofshare(s) (Note 2) of HK$0.1 each (the "Share") in the issued share capital

of Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") hereby appoint (Note 3) of

or failing him/her, chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held at Harbour View Ballroom I (Level 4), Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong Kong on Tuesday, 19 November 2019 at 3:30 p.m. (or any adjournment thereof). I/We direct that my/our vote(s) be cast on the resolution below as indicated by an "√" in the appropriate boxes. In the absence of any indication, my/our proxy may vote at his/her discretion.

The full text of the following resolution is set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 28 October 2019, which has also been incorporated into the circular of the Company dated 28 October 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in the Circular have the same meanings when used in this proxy form.

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

To approve the payment of the Interim Dividend out of the Share Premium

Account

Date:

Signed: (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares in the issued share capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. A Shareholder is entitled to appoint one or more proxies of his/her own choice. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the person appointed as proxy in the space provided. IF NO NAME IS INSERTED, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING WILL ACT AS YOUR
    PROXY.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE APPROPRIATE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick a box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or in the case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney or other person duly authorised to sign the same.
  6. In the case of joint registered holders, the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint registered holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
  7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
  8. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.
  9. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting if you so wish, in which case this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pXINYUAN REAL ESTATE : The Grand Signing Ceremony for the Sino-Ireland Artificial Intelligence Innovation Park Was Held in Shanghai
PU
09:07pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One Gran Premio de México – Race – Sunday
PU
09:07pEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
09:07pCHINA SOUTH CITY : Maintains Good Business Development, Diversified Financing Channels and to Optimise its Debt Structure
PU
09:07pAMS : high-sensitivity optical sensor eliminates flicker artifacts to deliver vibrant and distortion-free smartphone camera images and videos
PU
09:07pRALLY DE ESPAÑA : Day 3 Tänak takes historic first title with the Toyota Yaris WRC
PU
09:06pTOYOTA MOTOR : Tanak Takes Historic First Title with the Toyota Yaris WRC
AQ
09:02pXINYUAN REAL ESTATE : Wang Zhonglin Member of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Jinan Municipal Party Committee met with Zhang Yong President of Xinyuan Group
PU
09:02pGOOD NEWS : Xinyuan Service Successfully Listed in Hong Kong
PU
09:02pGENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
2POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
3LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X
4AT&T : AT&T : TitleAT&T to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
5DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : DEVEX RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group