Kaisa Prosperity : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF A 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU HENGYUAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED*
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited
佳 兆 業 美 好 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2168)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
ACQUISITION OF A 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU HENGYUAN
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED*
The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Target Company entered into the Agreement in relation to the Acquisition at a consideration of RMB34,159,800. Upon the completion, the Company will indirectly hold a total of 51% equity interest in the Target Company.
As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE ACQUISITION
On 31 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Target Company entered into the Agreement in relation to the Acquisition. The principal terms of the Agreement are set out as below.
Subject Matter
The Company agreed to acquire a 50% equity interest in the Target Company from the First Vendor and a 1% equity interest in the Target Company from the Second Vendor.
Consideration
The consideration for the Acquisition is RMB34,159,800 subject to downward adjustment as set out in the section headed "Performance Target" below. The consideration is, payable in cash in five instalments in the following manner.
Within 10 working days upon the signing of the Agreement
6,698,000
133,960
6,831,960
and the delivery by the Vendors of the constitutional
documents (including licenses and certificates) and company
kit (including company seals) of the Target Company to the
Purchaser
2
|
Within 10 working days upon the registration of the Purchaser
|
20%
|
6,698,000
|
133,960
|
6,831,960
|
|
as the registered holders of the sale shares representing 51%
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the equity interest in the Target Company
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Within 10 working days upon the publication of the
|
30%
|
10,047,000
|
200,940
|
10,247,940
|
|
audit report for the year ending 31 December 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
and the interim report for the six months ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June 2020 (no later than 31 July 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Within 15 working days upon the publication of the audit
|
15%
|
5,023,500
|
100,470
|
5,123,970
|
|
report for the year ending 31 December 2020 (no later than
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 May 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Within 10 working days upon the publication of the audit
|
15%
|
5,023,500
|
100,470
|
5,123,970
|
|
report for the year ending 31 December 2021
|
|
|
|
Termination of the Agreement
Upon finalisation of the interim results for the six month period ending 30 June 2020, if there is any Material Adverse Change, the Purchaser may, at its discretion, terminate the Agreement or re-negotiate for a lower consideration with the Vendors.
Performance Target
The Vendors have guaranteed to the Company the following performance target (the "Performance Target") of the Target Company for the three years ending 31 December 2022.
For the year ending
31 December
Performance Target
2020
1)
the revenue of the Target Company shall not be lower than
RMB83,460,000; and
2)
the annual growth rate of the operating cost of the Target
Company (excluding the cost incurred by the measures
introduced by the Purchaser) shall not be higher than 90% of
the annual growth rate of the revenue.
2021
1)
the revenue of the Target Company shall not be lower than
RMB91,810,000; and
2)
the annual growth rate of the operating cost of the Target
Company (excluding the cost incurred by the measures
introduced by the Purchaser) shall not be higher than 90% of
the annual growth rate of the revenue.
2022
1)
the revenue of the Target Company shall not be lower than
RMB100,990,000; and
2)
the annual growth rate of the operating cost of the Target
Company (excluding the cost incurred by the measures
introduced by the Purchaser) shall not be higher than 90% of
the annual growth rate of the revenue.
The Performance Target was determined on the basis that the Target Company will (i) achieve an overall 33% growth in revenue for the year ending 31 December 2022 when compared to the revenue of the Target Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 (i.e. representing a 10% annual growth); while ensuring (ii) the growth in the annual operating cost to be not more than 90% of the growth in the annual revenue.
If the Performance Target cannot be met, the relevant instalment payable shall be reduced by an amount to be determined in the following manner:
-
if the actual revenue falls short of the amount under the Performance Target, the instalment payable shall be reduced by an amount equal to:
the target year-on-year growth rate in revenue less the actual year-on-year growth rate in revenue, then multiplied by 100 and multiplied by RMB150,000
-
if the year-on-year growth rate of the operating cost is more than 90% of the year-on-year growth rate in revenue, the instalment payable shall be reduced by an amount equal to the actual operating cost less the target operating cost.
INFORMATION OF THE TARGET COMPANY
The Target Company is principally engaged in the business of property management of including residential communities, office and commercial buildings, government facilities and other non-residential projects. As at 30 June 2019, the projects under management are located in Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province and comprise 12 residential communities and 62 non-residential projects, with a total GFA under management reaching approximately 1.2 million square metres and 6.9 million square metres respectively.
Set out below are the unaudited financial information of the Target Company for the year ended 31 December 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2019.
For the
For the
year ended
six months ended
31 December 2018
30 June 2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
RMB'000
RMB'000
Revenue
75,874
41,286
Net profit/(loss) before tax
7,745
3,903
Net profit/(loss) after tax
5,809
2,927
The Target Company was established in June 2004. The unaudited net asset value of the Target Company as at 30 June 2019 was approximately RMB12.1 million.
Upon completion of the Acquisition, the Target Company will become a subsidiary of the Company and the results, assets and liabilities of the Target Company will be consolidated into the accounts of the Group.
INFORMATION OF THE PARTIES
-
The Group and the Purchaser
The Group is principally engaged in the provision of property management services, pre- delivery and consulting services, community value-added services and smart solution services in the PRC. The Purchaser is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. It is principally engaged in the provision of property management services and pre-delivery and consulting services.
-
The Vendors
As at the date of this announcement, the First Vendor holds a 99% equity interest in the Target Company and the Second Vendor holds a 1% equity interest in the Target Company.
To the best of knowledge, information and belief of the Directors, having made all reasonable enquiry, each of the Vendors and the Target Company is a third party independent of the Company and connected persons (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.
REASONS AND BENEFITS OF THE ACQUISITION
The Directors consider that the Acquisition represents a good opportunity to further expand the Group's property management portfolio in Yangtze River Delta and enhance its market influence and competitiveness for obtaining new contracts in the area.
The consideration for the Acquisition was arrived at after arm's length negotiation among the parties and was determined with reference to, (1) the historical financial performance and future development potentials of the Target Company; (2) the existing non-residential project portfolios managed by the Target Company; and (3) the leading market position of the Target Company in the property management market in the local area.
The Directors consider that the terms of the Acquisition (including the consideration) are on normal commercial terms and are fair and reasonable, and in the interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise.
"Acquisition"
the acquisition of a 51% equity interest in the Target Company
"Agreement"
the agreement dated 31 October 2019 entered into between the
Purchaser, the Vendors and the Target Company in relation to
the Acquisition
"Board"
the board of the Directors
"Company"
Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in
the Cayman Islands with limited liability, the shares of which
are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange
"Director(s)"
the director(s) of the Company
"First Vendor"
Mr. Chen Lianfeng (陳連峰)
"GFA"
gross floor area
"Group"
the Company and its subsidiaries
"Listing Rules"
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
Exchange
"Material Adverse Change"
means either:
(i) the revenue of the Target Company for the six month
period ending 30 June 2020 drops by more than 10% when
compared to the six month period ended 30 June 2019; or
(ii) the operation cost of the Target Company for the six
month period ending 30 June 2020 increases by more
than 10% when compared to the six month period ended
30 June 2019 (except when the increase is due to a
corresponding increase in revenue)
"Performance Target"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the section headed
"Performance Target" of this announcement
"PRC"
the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this
announcement, excluding Hong Kong, Macau Special
Administrative Region and Taiwan area
"Purchaser"
Kaisa Property Management (Shenzhen) Company Limited* (佳
兆業物業管理（深圳）有限公司), a company established in the
PRC with limited liability and a wholly-owned subsidiary of
the Company
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful
"Second Vendor"
Ms. Wang Ruxiang (王如香)
"Stock Exchange"
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
"Target Company"
Jiangsu Hengyuan Property Management Company Limited*
(江蘇恒源物業管理有限公司), a company established in the
PRC with limited liability
"Vendors"
the First Vendor and the Second Vendor
By Order of the Board
Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited
LIAO Chuanqiang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 31 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the board of the Company comprises Mr. LIAO Chuanqiang, Ms. GUO Li, Mr. WENG Hao and Mr. WU Jianxin as executive directors; Mr. LIU Hongbai, Ms. MA Xiumin and Mr. CHEN Bin as independent non-executive directors.
