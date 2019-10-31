Kaisa Prosperity : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF A 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU HENGYUAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED*

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings Limited

佳 兆 業 美 好 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2168)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

ACQUISITION OF A 51% EQUITY INTEREST IN JIANGSU HENGYUAN

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED*

The Board is pleased to announce that on 31 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Target Company entered into the Agreement in relation to the Acquisition at a consideration of RMB34,159,800. Upon the completion, the Company will indirectly hold a total of 51% equity interest in the Target Company.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio (as defined in the Listing Rules) in respect of the Acquisition is more than 5% but all of the applicable percentage ratios are less than 25%, the Acquisition constitutes a discloseable transaction of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules and is therefore subject to the notification and announcement requirements but exempt from the shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE ACQUISITION

On 31 October 2019 (after trading hours), the Purchaser, the Vendors and the Target Company entered into the Agreement in relation to the Acquisition. The principal terms of the Agreement are set out as below.

Subject Matter

The Company agreed to acquire a 50% equity interest in the Target Company from the First Vendor and a 1% equity interest in the Target Company from the Second Vendor.