Kaisa : UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

02/07/2020 | 12:08pm GMT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

佳 兆 業 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1638)

UNAUDITED OPERATING FIGURES

FOR THE ONE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2020

This announcement is made by Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce the certain unaudited operating figures of the Group for the one month ended 31 January 2020.

The Group recorded total contracted sales of approximately RMB4,137 million in January 2020, representing a year-on-year decrease of approximately 6.4%. Contracted gross floor area (the "GFA") in January 2020 amounted to approximately 211,813 sq.m., representing

  • year-on-yeardecrease of approximately 20.2%. The average selling price (the "ASP") for January 2020 was approximately RMB19,531 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 17.3%.

The preliminary figures disclosed above are unaudited and are based on preliminary internal information of the Group which are subject to change and, if required, necessary adjustments and may differ from those appear in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group to be published by the Company on yearly or half-yearly basis. They shall not be taken as a measure or indication of the Group's current or future operating or financial performance. As such, the above figures are provided for investors' reference only.

Investors are advised not to place undue reliance on such information and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Investors who are in doubt are advised to seek advice from professional or financial advisers.

By Order of the Board

KAISA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.

Kwok Ying Shing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Ying Shing, Mr. Sun Yuenan, Mr. Zheng Yi, Mr. Mai Fan and Mr. Weng Hao; the non-executive Director is Ms. Chen Shaohuan; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Rao Yong, Mr. Zhang Yizhao and Mr. Liu Xuesheng.

  • For identification purposes only

Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:07:03 UTC
