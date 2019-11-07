Log in
Kaizen Ad Joins Amazon's Service Provider Network to Drive Video Ad Creative Excellence

11/07/2019 | 11:02am EST

Kaizen Ad, a global video ad creative leader, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Service Provider Network as a provider specializing in video ad creative production.

“We’re excited to join Amazon’s Service Provider Network and drive mobile-first video ad creative excellence with businesses that sell on Amazon” said Kenji Sudo, Kaizen Ad’s founder and CEO. “As marketers shift their attention towards creative optimization, many still suffer from gaps in creative development resources and expertise. Using Kaizen Ad’s carefully curated professional designers and leading-edge optimization tools, marketers can drive better campaign performance and ROAS at scale.”

Kaizen Ad has been recognized as a video ad creative provider because of its know-how and solutions for video ad creative optimization at the global level. Kaizen Ad is servicing advertisers in English, Japanese, Spanish and Portuguese.

Kaizen Ad’s solution combines world-class optimization technology with carefully curated specialized designers in order to rapidly improve digital advertising creative at scale. Kaizen Ad’s product roadmap rounds out its capabilities through it’s planned integration with the Amazon Advertising API. “Integrating with the Amazon Advertising API will automate the process of optimizing video ad creatives using intuitive campaign performance reporting. This kind of data-driven creative management will empower our clients to seamlessly manage their digital advertising creatives from start to finish.” says Mr. Sudo.

Improving Video Ad Performance on Amazon’s Video in Search

Kaizen Ad’s recent success story creating high performing video ad creatives for NATURELO Premium Supplements says the video ads improved click-through-rate by 38% and reduced cost-per-click by 75% when tested against the original video ads. Kaizen Ad has since created video ads for six more ASINs. Athletic Greens also partnered with Kaizen Ad to test product-focused video ad creatives against their existing high-performing lifestyle video ads on Amazon’s Video in Search. Both of Kaizen Ad’s product-focused videos saw the highest 14-day total sales and the “animation” variation achieved 80% higher sales than the original best performing video in the month of June.

Businesses that sell on Amazon are able to rate and review Service Providers they work with. Kaizen Ad has gained five star ratings for their video ad creative service. "Great video service! Followed brand direction & saw awesome results" said an eCommerce Marketplace Manager.

“We look forward to servicing businesses that sell on Amazon and meeting the high standards they have come to expect with personalized support pre and post production,” says Mr. Sudo.

About the Service Provider Network

The Service Provider Network makes it easy for businesses that sell on Amazon to find approved third-party providers to drive performance across key areas of Amazon.

ABOUT KAIZEN AD

Kaizen Ad delivers among the highest quality, mobile-optimized video ad creative in the world. With world-class optimization technology and carefully curated specialized designers Kaizen Ad enables marketers to easily order and iterate video ad creative at scale. As a third-party provider with top leading platforms, Kaizen Ad designers specialize in the latest creative best practices and creative development in various regions, including key markets in North America, South America, and Asia Pacific.

URL https://kaizen-ad.com


© Business Wire 2019
