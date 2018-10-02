Log in
Kaken Pharmaceutical : Distribution Agreement for Clenafin/Jublia in Hong Kong and Macau

10/02/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

October 2, 2018 - Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ('Kaken', head office Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director Tetsuo Onuma) and Main Life Corp., Ltd. ('Main Life', head office Hong Kong S.A.R., People's Republic of China; General Manager Ji Ti Jim Wang) announced today that Kaken and Main Life concluded an exclusive distribution agreement for the topical formulation for Onychomycosis 'Clenafin / Jublia' ('Product') in Hong Kong and Macau.

About Main Life

Company name:Main Life Corp., Ltd.General Manager:Ji Ti Jim WangHeadquarters:Hong Kong S.A.R., People's Republic of China(PRC)

Main Life was established in 1971, has marketed many distinctive Japanese medicinal products in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China. Main Life have fully covered all the public and private healthcare sectors including, but not limited to, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies in Hong Kong and Macau. Based on its excellent sales performance and 47 years of experiences of businesses in the region, Main Life aims for the quick penetration of the Product to the utmost throughout the Hong Kong and Macau market.

Disclaimer

Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 02:11:03 UTC
