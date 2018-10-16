Kaloom : Announces Strategic Partnership With MBUZZ

GITEX-- Kaloom,
an emerging leader in the fully automated data center networking
software market, today announced a strategic partnership with MBUZZ
at the GITEX
2018 Technology Week event in Dubai. Kaloom’s Software
Defined Fabric (SDF) product family will be showcased on the
tradeshow floor in booth 7A – A15 during the event, October 14 - October
18.
As a part of the agreement, MBUZZ will market, distribute and support
Kaloom’s SDF solutions to customers located in the Middle East and
Europe where MBUZZ has a strong presence with top enterprise and telco
customers in the region. MBUZZ will also collaborate with Kaloom to
target potential customers looking for turn-key solutions for their data
centers. Working with Kaloom, MBUZZ will be able to offer programmable
software-based data center networking solutions to customers who have
traditionally been dependent on multi-vendor hardware solutions.
In a separate announcement this week, Kaloom
announced the general availability of its SDF product family.
The Kaloom SDF product family is an innovative automated data center
networking fabric. Kaloom SDF is a pre-tested and certified
industrialized software solution for networking white boxes from Accton,
Delta and Foxconn. It is designed for hyperscale, as well as distributed
data center environments and targeted to clients in the data center
operator, telco, enterprise, cloud, and gaming industries.
“We believe our SDF solution is a good fit for the emerging, fast
growing markets in the Middle East and Europe. MBUZZ is the right
partner to help us reach customers in those regions,” said Laurent
Marchand, CEO of Kaloom. “MBUZZ’s broad customer footprint will help us
to reach more potential customers”
"We see a strong need from our customers to fully automate their data
center networking solution and Kaloom’s SDF solution is well aligned
with emerging market trends in EMEA,” said Fawwaz Al Shammari, CEO at
MBUZZ. “There is a strong interest in Kaloom’s product offerings in the
EMEA region. The programmable data center fabric helps our enterprise
and telco customers drive down the operational costs of managing their
data centers. It gives them unique capabilities to rapidly and flexibly
add new services and features to meet local requirements and to
differentiate their offerings.”
About Kaloom
Kaloom is an emerging company developing a fully automated, programmable
data center networking software solution that will disrupt how cloud and
data center networks are built, managed and operated for enterprises,
cloud providers, gaming companies, data center operators and 5G wireless
providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track
records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics and AI-based
solutions for the world’s largest networks. The company is backed by
leading investors including Fonds FTQ and Somel Investments. Kaloom is
based in the heart of the Quartier de l'innovation in Montreal, Quebec
and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.
About MBUZZ
MBUZZ is a leading ICT company established in 2007, with headquarters in
KSA. It covers all EMEA regions with heavy presence and operations in
the GCC region. Over the years, MBUZZ is a key player in providing
Advanced ICT Solutions for Mega Projects and key Telcom Providers in the
region. Over the years, MBUZZ has evolved as a trusted Value-Added
Distributor in category-leading Data Center, Security and Networking
Solutions in the Middle East and Africa regions. Additional information
can be found at www.mbuzz.sa.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005401/en/