Kaloom : Delivers Industry's First AI Driven Real Time In-Band Network Telemetry and Analytics Solution

COMMUNICASIA 2019 --Kaloom,
an emerging leader in the automated data center networking software
market, today announced flowEye™, an AI-driven real-time in-band network
telemetry (INT) and analytics solution. flowEye™ enables data center
managers to achieve higher performance and lower OPEX via more powerful
monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting capabilities.
Traditional network telemetry and analytics solutions were not built for
today’s virtual architectures. Packets now travel through virtual system
infrastructure including controllers, routers, gateways, security and
other elements that may each be housed on different hardware. Existing
methods such as traffic sampling are ill equipped to provide real-time
visibility into the many types of data traversing the virtual landscape
and the number of hops that data takes as it travels. Kaloom’s flowEye
traces actual packet routes as they travel through the data center,
providing insights to where they’ve been and what impacts throughput
among both virtual and physical elements.
Kaloom’s fully integrated flowEye enables customers to build
“self-driving” data center networks and to build closed loop systems
that encompass orchestration, analytics and self-healing remediation for
better operation and lower OPEX costs. The need for separate boxes for
monitoring and packet brokering is removed, and CAPEX is reduced by at
least 2-3x. Data centers can now automatically correct anomalies in
traffic handling, fix network breaks, and more effectively scale up or
down network resources, thereby improving overall management.
Kaloom’s INT collects and reports about network state using in-band
network telemetry data (i.e., metadata) to a backend analytics engine
for detailed analysis. INT is performed in the data plane without
impacting the control plane. Packets contain header fields that are
interpreted as “telemetry instructions” by network devices. Specific,
customized data can be collected from multiple packets in real time
based on programmable criteria and sampling rates selected by customers.
Kaloom’s INT methodology provides greater knowledge about the state of
the network in real time versus traditional methodologies, in particular
network troubleshooting and diagnostics.
Traditionally, telemetry has been performed using synthetic or
statistical sampling and packet probing protocols such as ICMP echo that
provide very little knowledge about the state of the network.
Programmable ASIC-based switches provide more granular insight regarding
packets and data flow through the network in real time. Telemetry data
can include but is not limited to, data path, queue occupancy, and
latency experienced by packets. Aggregating telemetry data generates
detailed reports about network state, and critical telemetry reports on
packet drop or queue alert events.
Kaloom’s INT enables advanced packet tracing capabilities in real time
(“traceroute”) of the network route. The networking nodes along the path
use the INT instructions to tell devices what state to collect and write
that information into the packet as it transits the network. Using this
info provides better granularity in real time and facilitates root cause
analysis, so network problems can be pinpointed before they occur, and
corrective actions can be taken.
Competitive products often require the addition of equipment in the
network to measure the traffic, but in doing so, add to total network
cost, and total latency of packets over the network. As well, they do
not provide a real-time view of data traffic as they employ synthetic,
sampled or statistical data collection methods.
With Kaloom’s flowEye solution, data that is collected can be further
analyzed by the analytics engine and presented in an advanced dashboard
for spatial view of the full network hop-by-hop; geo view
to view critical issues and where they are physically/geographically
located; temporal view to drill down into specific issues in real
time, with sub-second precision and metrics; and cards view to
see details of SLAs and KPIs for parameters such as latency, jitter,
loss, throughput, number of packets, number of flows, fragmentation,
link level throughput, etc. Kaloom’s analytics suite enables customers
to visualize, find and fix infrastructure issues across multi-data
center environments and correlate applications to specific network flows
of actual traffic, not sampled or synthetic flows. It monitors every
packet and flow while visualizing the results with 100ms precision. The
dashboard shows how point, segment, and transactional metrics are
performed and displays results in less than 5 seconds.
“Our automated real-time monitoring, analytics and troubleshooting
capabilities will change the way data centers are currently managed.
Until now, customers have been using expensive additional equipment that
adds to the cost and latency of monitoring the network state. Also, they
have been doing so on sampled or synthetic traffic, not on the actual
traffic, and not even close to real time. Kaloom has taken a unique
approach and can now provide an industry-first, real-time visibility of
the packets and flows for the actual traffic, thus guaranteeing optimum
operational visibility for data centers,” said Suresh Krishnan, chief
technology officer at Kaloom.
“In-band Network Telemetry, analytics and automation are well understood
for their potential to improve data center operations and enhance
application deliveries,” said Paul Parker-Johnson, chief analyst at ACG
Research. “Kaloom's flowEye innovations significantly increase the
granularity of insight that can be applied to pursuing those goals. And
the fact that its functions are programmable into functioning data
center resources means the outputs from its analytics are available
faster than existing solutions, and at lower overall cost, since no
additional equipment needs to be installed. Kaloom's perspective on
analytics and automation in the data center environment is both
innovative and forward-looking.”
Kaloom is attending CommunicAsia 2019 in Singapore. Stop by booth 5H6-01
in the Québec government (QC) pavilion at the Sands Expo and Convention
Center, L5, to learn more about our award-winning innovative data center
networking solutions. Click here to book a conversation with us at the
event: Kaloom@Communicasia19.
About Kaloom
Kaloom is an emerging company developing a
fully automated, programmable data center networking software solution
that will disrupt how cloud and data center networks are built, managed
and operated for enterprises, cloud providers, gaming companies, data
center operators and 5G wireless providers. Kaloom comprises technology
veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking,
analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. The
company is backed by leading investors, including Fonds de solidarité
FTQ and Somel Investments. Kaloom is based in the heart of the Quartier
de l'innovation in Montreal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For
additional information, visit www.kaloom.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005942/en/