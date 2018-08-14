KamaGames Announces Release of The KamaGames Token

KamaGames, the largest European social mobile poker operator, today announced its entry into the Blockchain and Cryptocurrency landscape with the launch of its own KamaGames Token (KGT).

Working in a similar method to other tokens, the KamaGames Token will use existing Blockchain technology and the Ethereum cryptocurrency platform.

KamaGames Tokens will be available as a collection of in-game chips sold in a bulk block at the best price possible. Over time, players will be able to exchange KamaGames Tokens for higher and higher numbers of chips. Players will be rewarded with a maximum 11-fold growth for leaving their tokens untouched.

Andrey Kuznetsov, CEO of KamaGames, said: “We always try to offer something new and exciting to our players, and the launch of the KamaGames Token is a perfect example of this. It’s a fantastic opportunity to not only thank our players but to also show how KamaGames is passionate about embracing new technologies, in fact we are the first social casino developer ever to offer a bespoke cryptocurrency to our players.”

“The launch of the KamaGames Token will help us to attract a new, additional audience as well as rewarding our existing players. We are confident that this launch will continue to raise our profile and help maintain the tremendous momentum that we’ve had this year. 2018 is shaping up to be our strongest year to date for growth, revenue and new game releases.”

The KamaGames Token has the functionality of a standard utility token and can be exchanged for in-game virtual currency (chips) only at any time using an official KamaGames player account. Players will then use their account to redeem the free chips awarded daily along with any other discounts, bonuses or services that we will make available exclusively to token holders in the future.

The KamaGames Token will deliver 11 times its original purchase value in virtual chips. This number is guaranteed, and can be purchased for either local, conventional currency or via Ethereum coin.

For more information on the KamaGames Token and the token sale visit https://kamagames.io.

For more information on KamaGames and its portfolio of products visit www.KamaGames.com.

FAQ

What is the goal of the KamaGames Token sale?

To reward our current players, to attract a new, additional audience and to help drive the further expansion of the company’s network of clients whilst continuing to deliver first-class gaming experiences and services worldwide. The total value of the tokens planned for sale is estimated at $25,000,000.

What is the projected growth rate?

The exchange rate is guaranteed to be increased by KamaGames at a rate of 25% each month during the first 36 months and at a linear interest rate. For example:

At purchase, each token will equal 7,000,000 chips

In 6 months, 1 token’s guaranteed worth will equal – 17,500,000 (X2.5),

In 12 months – 35,000,000 (X5)

In 24 months – 56,000,000 (X8)

In 36 months – 77,000,000 (X11)

How can I use KGT?

Holders of a KamaGames Token who have a player account can link their tokens to their account and receive daily bonus chips and any other discounts, bonuses or services that we may make available exclusively to token holders in the future. If they do not have a player account, they can create one easily via the Pokerist app.

Can KGT be exchanged for traditional currency?

No, KamaGames are using cutting edge crypto technology, like Bitcoin and Etherium, but KGT can only be exchanged for in-game currency.

About KamaGames

KamaGames is the largest European social mobile poker operator and one of the fastest growing independent operators in the world.

Established in 2010 and employing over 250 staff, KamaGames has its corporate headquarters in Dublin as well as offices in London and Dubai and is present either directly or through its network of partners in all global markets.

KamaGames’ flagship title Pokerist, was the #1 grossing app in 101 countries on the App Store and one of the Top 5 grossing apps in 45 countries on Google Play.

In 2017, gross revenue increased by 63.4% year on year to $57.5 million compared to $35.2 million in 2016. The number of daily active users grew by 36% with the average revenue per paying user growing by 30% in the same period. Q1 2018 has already seen revenues increase by 47.9% compared to Q1 2017.

Since the company launched in 2010, it has been consistently profitable and has shown growth at an unprecedented rate for the past 8 consecutive quarters through building a comprehensive, industry-leading portfolio of the most popular social casino games played by over 530,000 players every day.

KamaGames has remained self-funded and privately owned since launch.

KamaGames won “Innovation in Social Casino” at the 2018 EGR Marketing & Innovation awards and has also won “Best Mobile Game Operator 2017” at the SoftTech International awards. The company was also nominated as “Social Operator of the Year” in 2016 and 2017 at the EGR Operator Awards as well as receiving nominations for “Best Mobile Product” and “Social Operator” at the 2018 EGR North America Awards.

