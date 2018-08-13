Log in
Kaminario K2 Scores Highest in the Analytics and High Performance Computing Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities Report

08/13/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

NEEDHAM, Mass., Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaminario, a leading cloud storage software company, today announced  Kaminario K2 ranked the highest for analytics and high performance computing in the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report. Kaminario was also recently recognized as a Leader in the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays, two years in a row for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Gartner Critical Capabilities documents are companion research notes to Gartner Magic Quadrants. As an essential companion to the Gartner Magic Quadrant, this methodology provides deeper insight into providers' product and service offerings by extending the Magic Quadrant analysis. Gartner recommends you use this research to further investigate product and service ratings based on key capabilities set to important, differentiating use cases.*   This 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities “analyzed 18 SSA product families across high-impact use cases for infrastructure and operations leaders.”

“Kaminario has always been focused on product innovation and developing capabilities that help customers quickly adopt emerging technologies and new hardware to maintain their competitive edge,” said Eyal David, chief technology officer, Kaminario. “We feel that this report underscores our commitment to building the best composable data platform in the industry and offers a seamless path to next generation NVMe-based datacenter infrastructure.”

In 2018, Kaminario transitioned to a software-centric business model, leveraging a unique partnership with Tech Data.  This approach allows Kaminario to maintain its focus on software innovation, while delivering extreme cost efficiency to customers and partners, with no compromise on enterprise class capabilities.

Additional Information
Access the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports here.

*Gartner Methodologies, Gartner Critical Capabilities, http://www.gartner.com/technology/research/methodologies/research_critcap.jsp

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Solid-State Arrays, Valdis Filks, John Monroe, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, 23 July 2018.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Solid-State Arrays, Valdis Filks, John Monroe, Joseph Unsworth, Santhosh Rao, 6 August 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kaminario
Kaminario is making the autonomous datacenter a reality, letting customers stay focused on scaling their business. Kaminario’s composable data platform delivers the agility, scalability, performance, and economics that global organizations demand to stay competitive in a cloud-first world.  Real-time analytics, datacenter automation, and assured data access let our customers power their mission critical applications and safeguard their digital ecosystem.  Headquartered outside of Boston, Kaminario works with an extensive network of resellers and distributors, globally. For more information, please visit www.kaminario.com.

Contacts:
Parna Sarkar-Basu
Kaminario
+1-781-343-8127
parna.sarkar@kaminario.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
