Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kanex : Announces Portable Docking Station for iPad Pro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 04:03am EDT

New Logistics Centre for Kanex Product to Provide Stock Availability and Faster Time To Market throughout UK

Kanex®, an innovative leader in Apple-certified connectivity solutions, today announced an innovative and portable new Docking Station for the iPad Pro* that turns a USB-C port into six ports including a 3.5 mm Audio Jack, SD, Micro SD, USB-C Power Delivery, USB 3.0 and HDMI port.

“Our new innovative and relevant docking station for the iPad provides six ports for enabling connections to more external devices to create for personal, school or work,” said Mike Van Der Kamp, Kanex EMEA director. “Since it’s small and slides securely onto the top of your iPad, it can be taken and used where ever you go.”

Kanex iAdapt Multiport Docking Station for iPad Pro includes 6 in 1 ports:

  1. USB-C Power Delivery
  2. SD
  3. Micro SD
  4. USB 3.0
  5. HDMI 4K
  6. 3.5 mm Audio Jack

The new iAdapt Multiport Docking Station for iPad Pro is available Amazon for an MSRP: 99£

New Logistics Centre

Kanex also announced that it has teamed with Black Box Logistics (BBL) to be a leading logistic centre for the Kanex line of adapters, cables, keyboards, chargers and docking stations for Apple solutions. Van Der Kamp says, “BBL is a streamlined logistic centre, close to Rotterdam, Amsterdam that will be a central hub for the European market and will help Kanex grow its brand while providing faster time to market of its products as well as better customer service.”

Kanex is currently looking for retail and online partners in France. Our extensive range of high-quality accessories for Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and iWatches can provide customers with all their accessory needs. For interested buyers, please contact Mike Van Der Kamp at mike.vanderkamp@kanex.com.

About Kanex

Kanex (Kuh-nex) provides innovative, Apple-certified solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Designed to be durable, reliable and cost-effective, Kanex offers an extensive range of adapters, cables, keyboards, wireless chargers and accessories for any Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches. For more information visit www.kanex.com.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2019 Kanex. All rights reserved.

*Compatible with iPad Pro 11-in or 12.9-in (3rd Gen)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:27aGAM : calls truce with Haywood, appoints new chief executive
RE
04:26aHONDA MOTOR : Sets All-Time Accumulated Production Records for the First Half of Year Worldwide and in China
AQ
04:25aGENETIC TECHNOLOGIES : to Appeal Nasdaq Delisting Notice
PU
04:24aWEIR : first half hit by tough North America market
RE
04:22aBP has no plans to take its tankers through Hormuz
RE
04:20aENEL : signs with AngloAmerican in Chile Group's largest renewable energy supply deal
PU
04:20aNORATIS : expands Celle portfolio by acquiring 65 residential units
EQ
04:18aBESTINVER GESTIÓN, S.A. SGIIC : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com NV
AQ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:15aBLACKBAUD : Pascale Harvie Appointed President and General Manager for Blackbaud Operations in Europe
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
2BASF SE : BASF : Bayer says 2019 profit goal becoming a stretch
3Oil prices rise as market eyes likely Fed rate cut
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa seond-quarter earnings fall on rising fuel costs and price wars
5SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : slightly lowers 2019 profit expectations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group