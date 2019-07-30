Kanex : Announces Portable Docking Station for iPad Pro

New Logistics Centre for Kanex Product to Provide Stock Availability and Faster Time To Market throughout UK

Kanex®, an innovative leader in Apple-certified connectivity solutions, today announced an innovative and portable new Docking Station for the iPad Pro* that turns a USB-C port into six ports including a 3.5 mm Audio Jack, SD, Micro SD, USB-C Power Delivery, USB 3.0 and HDMI port.

“Our new innovative and relevant docking station for the iPad provides six ports for enabling connections to more external devices to create for personal, school or work,” said Mike Van Der Kamp, Kanex EMEA director. “Since it’s small and slides securely onto the top of your iPad, it can be taken and used where ever you go.”

Kanex iAdapt Multiport Docking Station for iPad Pro includes 6 in 1 ports:

USB-C Power Delivery SD Micro SD USB 3.0 HDMI 4K 3.5 mm Audio Jack

The new iAdapt Multiport Docking Station for iPad Pro is available Amazon for an MSRP: 99£

New Logistics Centre

Kanex also announced that it has teamed with Black Box Logistics (BBL) to be a leading logistic centre for the Kanex line of adapters, cables, keyboards, chargers and docking stations for Apple solutions. Van Der Kamp says, “BBL is a streamlined logistic centre, close to Rotterdam, Amsterdam that will be a central hub for the European market and will help Kanex grow its brand while providing faster time to market of its products as well as better customer service.”

Kanex is currently looking for retail and online partners in France. Our extensive range of high-quality accessories for Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and iWatches can provide customers with all their accessory needs. For interested buyers, please contact Mike Van Der Kamp at mike.vanderkamp@kanex.com.

About Kanex

Kanex (Kuh-nex) provides innovative, Apple-certified solutions that fit seamlessly into everyday life. Designed to be durable, reliable and cost-effective, Kanex offers an extensive range of adapters, cables, keyboards, wireless chargers and accessories for any Apple iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and Watches. For more information visit www.kanex.com.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2019 Kanex. All rights reserved.

*Compatible with iPad Pro 11-in or 12.9-in (3rd Gen)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190730005038/en/