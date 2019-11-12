Kansas City Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its national presence into Kansas through its partnership with Kansas City Dermatology.

Founded in 1987 by Mark McCune, MD, Kansas City Dermatology has a long-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in the greater Kansas City market. Dr. McCune is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine.

Dr. McCune commented, "My staff and I are excited to join Epiphany, which has proven itself to be a high-quality company comprised of caring dermatologists. Epiphany shares the values and goals that my staff and I believe in – providing excellent care across the entire spectrum of medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatologic needs. By forming this partnership with Epiphany, we will expand our ability to treat skin conditions and cancers in our community. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing regulatory burdens that have the potential to interfere with our ability to focus on what matters most – taking care of our patients and serving our community."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. McCune and his staff to Epiphany. Through our interactions with Dr. McCune, we were impressed with his commitment to clinical excellence across a variety of service lines, including a robust clinical research program. He and his team are dedicated to improving access to care in the greater Kansas City market. This is a nice opportunity for Epiphany to expand our provider network and improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in Kansas."

Through this partnership, Kansas City Dermatology's providers and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 48 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

