Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Logs Negative Reading for November

11/22/2019 | 11:15am EST

By Allison Prang

Manufacturing activity in the central part of the U.S. contracted again in November, same as the previous month, according to the Tenth District Manufacturing Survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The composite index was negative 3 for November, the same as it was the prior month, the Kansas City Fed said. It said the bulk of the indexes were negative.

The Kansas City Fed's composite index is an average of a group of indexes that measure factors like raw materials inventory and production. The Kansas City Fed said the production index went negative for November.

The results were "driven again by deterioration in durable goods production," Kansas City Fed economist Chad Wilkerson said in prepared remarks.

While manufacturing activity contracted, those surveyed were optimistic for future conditions. The future composite index was 15, up from 2. The Kansas City Fed said the measurement was that index's highest reading since March.

The Kansas City Fed's district includes Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma and parts of Missouri and New Mexico.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

