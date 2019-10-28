Log in
Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on October 28, 2019. The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2019, to stockholders of record on November 7, 2019.  

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-300946675.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company


© PRNewswire 2019
