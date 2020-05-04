Log in
Kansas City Life Insurance : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

05/04/2020

KANSAS CITY LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

At Kansas City Life Insurance Company, we're proud to insure policyholders from coast to coast. It all began 125 years ago in Kansas City, Mo.

On May 1, 1895, Major William Warner, J.H. North and S.E. Rumble became the founding president, vice president and secretary, respectively, of Kansas City Life. At the time, life insurance was still a relatively new concept, but the founders were so convinced of the soundness of their plan, these three officers and the six board members initially drew no salary.

After four years as president, Major Warner went on to become a U.S. senator and was succeeded by H.S. Halbert. After two rather brief presidencies, Joseph B. Reynolds was elected president of Kansas City Life on July 29, 1904, and Kansas City Life settled in for 33 years of consistent leadership. Under Reynolds' presidency, the Company experienced tremendous growth with insurance in force increasing by more than a hundredfold. The Company also moved into the iconic Home Office in the midtown area of Kansas City in 1924, where the Company is still housed. J.B. Reynolds began a legacy of family tradition.

In 1939, Walter E. Bixby, 'Ed', became president. Under his strong leadership for the next 25 years, the Company enjoyed a steady rate of growth. Ed's eldest son, Joseph R. Bixby, succeeded him in 1964. Next Joseph's brother Walter E. Bixby Jr., 'Walt', stepped into the role in 1990. In 1998, Walt's eldest son, R. Philip Bixby, 'Phil', became the fourth Bixby to lead the Company. He holds this position today and is also chairman of the board. His brother, Walter E. Bixby III, 'Web', serves as executive vice president and vice chairman of the board. Phil and Web are the great-grandsons of Joseph B. Reynolds.

What Kansas City Life has built is a foundation of strength and stability. For 125 years we've operated on a tradition of honesty, integrity and sound business practices. We're committed to providing Security Assured to our policyholders and agencies, and have partnerships that span generations. Our dedication is what separates us from others in the industry. It's what makes us Kansas City Life.

Disclaimer

Kansas City Life Insurance Company published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 18:23:06 UTC
