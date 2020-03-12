Log in
Kansas City Life Insurance : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

03/12/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company recorded net income of $10.6 million or $1.09 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $6.8 million or $0.69 per share compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. This improvement reflected increased net realized investment gains and decreases in policyholder benefits, amortization of deferred acquisition costs, and operating expenses. These were partially offset by a decrease in premiums, net of reinsurance.

Net income totaled $24.4 million or $2.52 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019, up from $15.7 million or $1.62 per share for the year ended December 31, 2018. This improvement primarily resulted from increases in insurance and investment revenues and a decrease in the amortization of deferred acquisition costs. These were partially offset by increases in policyholder benefits and operating expenses.

Grange Life Insurance Company, which was acquired in the fourth quarter of 2018, contributed $14.4 million of total revenues and $5.6 million in total benefits and expenses to the consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2019. Grange Life contributed $60.8 million of total revenues and $49.7 million in total benefits and expenses to the consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

View the Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Disclaimer

Kansas City Life Insurance Company published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 21:27:06 UTC
