Kansas City Life Insurance : is a proud supporter of Life Happens and Life Insurance Awareness Month

09/20/2019 | 05:27pm EDT
Kansas City, MO.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company is once again supporting Life Happens and Life Insurance Awareness Month (LIAM) during the month of September. Life Happens, a nonprofit dedicated to educating consumers about the importance of life insurance and other related products for sound financial planning, kicked off its 16th annual LIAM campaign with actress, model, designer, and mother Brooke Shields to help educate and remind Americans about the power of life insurance.
Through the partnership with Life Happens, Brooke is featured in a national TV and radio public service announcement sharing her perspective on leaving a legacy for her daughters and the power of protecting our loved ones with life insurance. Since June, the PSA has already reached more than 60 million people and will continue to air through the remainder of the year. To see more information about Life Insurance Awareness Month and Brooke's role as spokesperson, including her PSA, visit www.lifehappens.org/brooke.

Kansas City Life also supports the Life Lessons Scholarship Program through Life Happens. Each year, the Life Lessons Scholarship Program awards college scholarships to students facing adversity whose parents passed away with little or no life insurance. Since the inception of the program in 2005, more than 600 scholarships have been awarded totaling more than $2 million. For more information on the program, visit www.lifehappens.org/life-lessons-scholarship-program.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Mo. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 48 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Disclaimer

Kansas City Life Insurance Company published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 21:26:03 UTC
