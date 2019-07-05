Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kansas Corn Commission : Statement on EPA's Renewable Volume Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 03:18pm EDT

Today's announcement of EPA's final 2020 Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) rule under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) is a positive step only if EPA chooses not to grant additional RFS exemptions to refiners according to Kansas Corn leaders. The RFS provides market access for renewable fuels like ethanol.

The RVO sets the volume of renewable fuels required by the RFS for the coming year. While the ethanol levels are in accordance with the Renewable Fuel Standard, KCGA remains concerned about potential refinery exemptions.

'EPA did what it was supposed to do with the RVO and we appreciate that,' Kansas Corn CEO Greg Krissek said. 'However, the ethanol industry continues suffer from uncertainty because of the pending requests from oil refiners to be exempted from the RFS. One bright spot is USDA and Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue's continued support for biofuels and reaching out to EPA on the waiver review process.'

Kansas Corn Commission Chairman Dennis McNinch, who farms in west central Kansas, said the commission is continuing its work to build infrastructure to make blends like E15 available to consumers in more locations across the state and the nation.

'We are working to build demand and build an infrastructure to offer higher blends of ethanol, like E15, which benefits consumers, retailers and the environment. But we have serious concerns about the market impacts of pending waiver requests from oil refiners who don't want to comply with the RFS,' McNinch said.

While EPA has completed a rule that allows year-round sales of E15 fuel, and in the RVO rule, has followed the RFS law in setting renewable fuel levels, uncertainty remains for corn and ethanol producers.

'As usual, we are waiting for the other shoe to drop,' McNinch said. 'We have been urging the Trump administration, and EPA to deny another round refinery waivers. EPA has granted an unprecedented amount of refinery waivers in the last few years that have sent shock waves through the ethanol industry. Honestly, we cannot handle any more government-generated demand loss for our product.'

As EPA implements this volume rule, and considers pending petitions for RFS exemptions, Kansas Corn urges the agency to prevent further demand destruction and support a strong RFS that will benefit America's farmers and rural communities, provide cleaner air and boost our nation's energy security.

The Kansas Corn Growers Association represents its grower members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes corn and corn products. The Kansas Corn Commission invests grower checkoff dollars in the areas of market development, education, research and promotion.
###

Disclaimer

Kansas Corn Commission published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 19:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:33pCanadian dollar pulls back from 8-month high as investors reweigh Fed outlook
RE
08:32pEx-Polish security official in spying case to be freed on bail - lawyer
RE
08:23pU.S. job growth surges, July rate cut expectations intact
RE
08:20pFed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy -- Update
DJ
08:18pKANSAS CORN COMMISSION : Statement on EPA's Renewable Volume Announcement
PU
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:16pOil prices rise on Iran tensions, OPEC output cuts
RE
08:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:55pFed's Powell Spoke With Trump in May Amid White House Criticism of Rate Policy
DJ
07:43pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Monsef concludes successful G7 development ministerial meetings in Paris and announces support to improve access to education for women and girls
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About