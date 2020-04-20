Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission & Producers Associ : New Commissioners Appointed to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission

Log in
New Commissioners Appointed to the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission

04/20/2020

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission on April 16, 2020, appointed two new farmers to serve on its board. Mike Rosebrook, Beverly, will start his term representing USDA Crop Reporting District five and will fill the opening from retiring Clayton Short; and, Kevin Harris, Abilene, will serve as an at-large commissioner.

Mike Rosebrook is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Lincoln County, raising his family of three children with his wife and farming with his uncle, father, and cousin. Using completely no-till farming practices, he produces grain sorghum, wheat, soybeans, corn, and alfalfa, in addition to spring calving from their cow and calf ranch. Rosebrook also started a commercial spraying business early in his career before transitioning more attention to his own farming operation. He has served as Lincoln County Farm Bureau President, a Young Farmer and Rancher representative for the Kansas Farm Bureau Resolutions Committee, and continues to host the Lincoln County Farm Bureau Kids' Ag Day on the Farm.

Kevin Harris operates a fourth generation farm ten miles south of Abilene with his son, Sam, which consists of grain sorghum, soybeans, and wheat, as well as a cow and stocker herd. He and his wife, Rosemary, also own and operate Harris Crop Insurance, a family business since 1981. Before working in crop insurance, Harris taught high school agriculture for 14 years in Mankato and Chapman, as well as chairing the Kansas FFA Foundation Board of Trustees.

Good luck to both as they join the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission to help guide sorghum promotion, research, and information in Kansas in order to strengthen, expand and develop new foreign and domestic markets for the crop.

Disclaimer

Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission & Producers Association published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 15:30:03 UTC
