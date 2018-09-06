Kaohsiung Art Museum Showcases Masterpieces from Tate Collection

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate,” a touring exhibition featuring the nude
in art, has opened at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts on July 14.
Curated by London’s Tate Gallery, the exhibition showcases a total of
123 representations of the nude in paintings, photographs, prints, and
sculpture, exploring how the nude developed from a genre of art to a
form of presentation from Lord Frederic Leighton’s “The Bath of Psyche”
in the Victorian era to the social and political messages in nudity
after the 1970s.
Museumgoers will have the opportunity to see masterpieces by more than
60 artists such as Auguste Rodin, Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Pablo
Picasso, and Lucian Freud. “The Kiss” by Rodin, for example, is the
first time to be showcased outside Europe.
Before making its final stop in Taiwan, the exhibition has been shown in
New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and Japan previously. The exhibit
in Kaohsiung will run until Oct. 28.
The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is the first pubic turned
administrative corporation of art museum in Taiwan. After the
transition, the museum has dedicated to transforming itself into a new
kind of museum. It has improved its facilities and space, and started
curating and promoting its exhibits from the perspective of southern
Taiwan, seeking to connect Taiwan with the art world in Southeast Asia
as well as the globe while advocating cross-regional cultural and art
activities to vitalize the museum and expand its possibilities.
“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate”
Date: July 14 – October 28,
2018
Opening hours: 9:30 – 17:30 Mondays to Sundays
Venue:
Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
Address: No. 80, Meishuguan Rd,
Gushan District, Kaohsiung City, 804, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Website: https://www.kmfa.gov.tw/
