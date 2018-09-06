Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaohsiung Art Museum Showcases Masterpieces from Tate Collection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 10:58am CEST

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate,” a touring exhibition featuring the nude in art, has opened at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts on July 14.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005347/en/

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts showcases collections from the Tate, London. (Photo: Business Wire)

Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts showcases collections from the Tate, London. (Photo: Business Wire)

Curated by London’s Tate Gallery, the exhibition showcases a total of 123 representations of the nude in paintings, photographs, prints, and sculpture, exploring how the nude developed from a genre of art to a form of presentation from Lord Frederic Leighton’s “The Bath of Psyche” in the Victorian era to the social and political messages in nudity after the 1970s.

Museumgoers will have the opportunity to see masterpieces by more than 60 artists such as Auguste Rodin, Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Lucian Freud. “The Kiss” by Rodin, for example, is the first time to be showcased outside Europe.

Before making its final stop in Taiwan, the exhibition has been shown in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and Japan previously. The exhibit in Kaohsiung will run until Oct. 28.

The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is the first pubic turned administrative corporation of art museum in Taiwan. After the transition, the museum has dedicated to transforming itself into a new kind of museum. It has improved its facilities and space, and started curating and promoting its exhibits from the perspective of southern Taiwan, seeking to connect Taiwan with the art world in Southeast Asia as well as the globe while advocating cross-regional cultural and art activities to vitalize the museum and expand its possibilities.

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate”
Date: July 14 – October 28, 2018
Opening hours: 9:30 – 17:30 Mondays to Sundays
Venue: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts
Address: No. 80, Meishuguan Rd, Gushan District, Kaohsiung City, 804, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
Website: https://www.kmfa.gov.tw/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10aISRA VISION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:09aUnited States Pigment Dispersion Market Analysis & Segment Forecasts 2018-2025 by Type (Organic, Inorganic) & Application (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Inks) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:08aANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : No end in sight for agreement in SA gold wage negotiations
AQ
11:08aINVESTEC : SA's growth forecast is slashed
AQ
11:08aSPUR : says second half result signals recovery
AQ
11:08aeClinical Solutions Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report 2018
GL
11:07aTOYOTA MOTOR : Uber launches taxi-hailing app in Japan's Nagoya
RE
11:07aCHINA LONGYUAN POWER : ANNOUNCEMENT - POWER GENERATION FOR AUGUST 2018……
PU
11:07aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : Sales Volume For August 2018 Reached 125,522 Units Sales Volume Up 30% YOY
PU
11:06aAFRICA OIL : Shonubi for African 'Energy Coalition' in Cape Town
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Announcements and Notices - Supplemental Announcement in R..
3WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
4U.S. Justice Department probes whether social media is 'stifling' speech
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells parts of Sandoz U.S. to India's Aurobindo for $900 millio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.