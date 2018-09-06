Kaohsiung Art Museum Showcases Masterpieces from Tate Collection

“Nude: Masterpieces from Tate,” a touring exhibition featuring the nude in art, has opened at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts on July 14.

Curated by London’s Tate Gallery, the exhibition showcases a total of 123 representations of the nude in paintings, photographs, prints, and sculpture, exploring how the nude developed from a genre of art to a form of presentation from Lord Frederic Leighton’s “The Bath of Psyche” in the Victorian era to the social and political messages in nudity after the 1970s.

Museumgoers will have the opportunity to see masterpieces by more than 60 artists such as Auguste Rodin, Auguste Renoir, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and Lucian Freud. “The Kiss” by Rodin, for example, is the first time to be showcased outside Europe.

Before making its final stop in Taiwan, the exhibition has been shown in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and Japan previously. The exhibit in Kaohsiung will run until Oct. 28.

The Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts is the first pubic turned administrative corporation of art museum in Taiwan. After the transition, the museum has dedicated to transforming itself into a new kind of museum. It has improved its facilities and space, and started curating and promoting its exhibits from the perspective of southern Taiwan, seeking to connect Taiwan with the art world in Southeast Asia as well as the globe while advocating cross-regional cultural and art activities to vitalize the museum and expand its possibilities.

Date: July 14 – October 28, 2018

Opening hours: 9:30 – 17:30 Mondays to Sundays

Venue: Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts

Address: No. 80, Meishuguan Rd, Gushan District, Kaohsiung City, 804, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Website: https://www.kmfa.gov.tw/

