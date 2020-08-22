Log in
Kaplan Marino : Attorneys Recognized for Excellence in the Practice of White Collar Criminal Defense

08/22/2020 | 01:49pm EDT

White collar criminal defense law firm Kaplan Marino announced today that attorney Jennifer Lieser-Deubler has been named to the Daily Journal’s ‘Top 40 Under 40’ list and Founding Partner Nina Marino has been selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021.

"Being recognized for these honors reflects the level of dedication all of our attorneys have to serving our clients," said Founding Partner Richard Kaplan.

In the special feature recognizing the 40 top California-based lawyers under the age of 40, the Daily Journal noted that Lieser-Deubler won dismissal of 54 grand theft felony counts against a businessman client accused of conspiring with his supplier’s employee to deprive the owner of the company of millions of dollars in sales revenue.

Lieser-Deubler regularly appears as a legal expert on CBS’s “The Doctor’s” TV show providing legal insights on current events and legal matters. Most recently, she authored a motion to dismiss and the reply brief on behalf of her client in the infamous Varsity Blues matter and also argued against the international extradition of her client in a case that tests international relations and unique legal concepts on double jeopardy and the statute of limitations.

2021 is the third consecutive year Marino has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for her work in the area of White Collar Criminal Defense. Attorneys named to the publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for professional excellence in 146 practice areas. For the 2021 Edition, over 8 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in the inclusion of more than 62,000 lawyers, or approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice in the United States.

Marino, a Certified Criminal Law Specialist, has spent nearly 30 years exclusively focused on white collar and complex criminal litigation on both a national and international level. Marino regularly represents individuals in matters involving allegations of all aspects of fraud and represents both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens in matters involving extradition and related Interpol notices. This year, Marino has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of their ‘Top Women Attorneys’ and the International Advisory Expert granted her the White-Collar Crime Law Award.

About Kaplan Marino

The attorneys of Kaplan Marino are known in California and globally as leaders in the field of criminal defense. By providing creative solutions and drawing on our decades of experience, we give clients the high-quality representation they deserve. For more information, please visit https://kaplanmarino.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
