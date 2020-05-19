Log in
Kaplan Schweser : Offers Free Online Classes for Delayed CFA® Exam Test Takers

05/19/2020 | 12:42pm EDT

  • One-quarter million CFA exam participants impacted by postponement of June exam;
  • Survey found 320 hours spent on average preparing for CFA exam;
  • The Kaplan Schweser Master Class is a free nine-part, online live series designed to keep CFA exam test takers on track and prepared for the next exam.

Kaplan Schweser today announced the launch of the Master Class, a free nine-part live online series to help Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) exam test-takers reset their test preparation and ready themselves for the next scheduled CFA exam.

In 2019, 250,000 candidates in 95 countries registered to sit for the CFA exam. The exam is well-known for the amount of preparation required – a CFA Institute survey found this to be 320 hours on average -- and the difficulty of the test, with 2019 pass rates of 41% for Level I and 56% for Level III.

“The postponement of the June CFA exam is disappointing for many who have spent months preparing for the exam,” said Derek Burkett, VP of Advanced Designations. “And with the next possible exam date taking place in December, we believe that the Kaplan Schweser Master Class will help test takers fill the learning gaps, keep them on track and transition their study plan to accommodate the 2020 CFA exam postponement.”

The Master Class comprises an in-depth review of a specific section of the CFA curriculum and explores the most critical concepts. Participants will work through level-specific exam-style questions, learn directly from CFA charterholders and ask questions with instant response from their instructor. Classes are also archived for later review.

Each class is approximately two hours long, consisting of 90 minutes of content review and question practice, and 30 minutes dedicated to Q&A. There are three levels of classes available:

  • Level I will run from June 3rd to September 23rd and be led by Dr. R. Douglas Van Eaton, CFA and Vishal Awater, CFA;
  • Level II will run from June 2nd to September 22nd and be led by Dr. Bijesh (B.J.) Tolia, CFA, CA and Jonathan Bone, ACA, CFA;
  • Level III will run from June 3rd to September 23rd and be led by Dr. Greg Filbeck, CFA, FRM, CAIA.

For more information, go to Kaplan Schweser's Free Master Classes for the 2020 CFA® Exam


© Business Wire 2020
