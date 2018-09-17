Karamba Security : Selected as an Auto-ISAC Strategic Partner

Karamba
Security, a world-leading provider of end-to-end automotive
cybersecurity protection solutions, today announced it has been selected
by the Automotive-Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC)
to join the organization’s Strategic Partnership Program. As a strategic
partner, Karamba Security will provide the Auto-ISAC and its members
research analysis on attack activity and forensics data of such attacks
against electronic control units (ECUs) to keep autonomous and connected
vehicles secure.
Karamba will regularly share findings from threat analysis tools in an
aggregated and anonymized way with the Auto-ISAC. These shareable
insights will help vehicle OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers secure ECUs from
hackers. Automotive cyberattacks occur when hackers compromise
externally connected ECUs and send commands to safety ECUs, compromising
driver, passenger and cargo safety. Keeping the community updated on
vulnerabilities in vehicle connected ECUs (telematics control units
(TCUs), gateway, infotainment, ADAS, CAN bus external connectivity,
etc.) provides actionable mitigation steps to reduce risk.
“It is our privilege to be selected by the Auto-ISAC as a Strategic
Partner. Joining the Auto-ISAC Strategic Partnership Program enables
Karamba Security to better deliver on its mission to prevent cyber hacks
and maintain consumer safety,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security’s
co-founder and CEO. “Karamba Security’s real-time, detailed, forensics
data enables Auto-ISAC members to expose hidden vulnerabilities in their
ECUs and remedy the ECU before it is compromised. It is an honor to be
trusted by the Auto-ISAC to provide the community with insights that
will help secure vehicles.”
“We are excited to have Karamba Security as an Auto-ISAC Strategic
Partner and are looking forward to the insights into ECU vulnerabilities
and threats that they will provide to our community,” said Faye Francy,
Executive Director of the Auto-ISAC. “Leveraging Karamba Security’s ECU
hardening and forensics will help our members address security measures
throughout the vehicle lifecycle.”
The Auto-ISAC was formed in August 2015 by automakers to establish a
global information sharing community to address vehicle cybersecurity
risks. Auto-ISAC operates a central hub for sharing, tracking and
analyzing intelligence about cyber threats, vulnerabilities and
incidents related to the connected vehicle. With Karamba joining
Auto-ISAC as a strategic partner, it will be able to collaborate with
auto makers with to ensure cybersecurity is considered at all stages of
the vehicle lifecycle. Members of the Auto-ISAC include, among others,
FCA, Ford, General Motors, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi
Motors, BMW, Mercedes Benz, VW and Volvo Group North America.
To learn more about Karamba Security and recent product innovations,
visit Booth #1 at the Auto-ISAC
Cybersecurity Summit on September 25-26 in Detroit.
About Karamba Security
Karamba Security provides industry-leading automotive cybersecurity
solutions for autonomous and connected cars. Its Autonomous Security
software products, including Carwall and SafeCAN, provide end-to-end
in-vehicle cybersecurity for the endpoints and the internal messaging
bus. Karamba Security’s award-winning solutions prevent cyberattacks
with zero false positives and secure communications, including OTA
updates, with negligible performance impact. Karamba is engaged with 17
OEM and tier-1 customers and received numerous industry awards. More
information is available at www.karambasecurity.com.
About Auto-ISAC
The Auto-ISAC facilitates sharing of timely and actionable information
pertaining to cybersecurity threats affecting the automotive industry.
It enhances the ability of the automotive industry to prepare for and
respond to cyberthreats, deal with vulnerabilities and incidents, and
raise awareness across the community to reduce business risks.
Auto-ISAC was established in 2015, when Global Automakers, Auto Alliance
and 14 automakers joined forces to build this global community to foster
collaboration that creates a safe, efficient, secure and resilient
connected vehicle ecosystem. Auto-ISAC shares and analyzes timely and
actionable intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks to the
vehicle. It also works to develop and mature vehicle cybersecurity
capabilities across the industry through initiatives like its Best
Practices and information exchanges.
Membership is open to light- and heavy-duty vehicle OEMs and suppliers,
and commercial vehicle sector (e.g. fleets, carriers). Partnerships are
open to security solutions providers, industry associations, research
consortia, government agencies and academia.
