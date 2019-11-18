Log in
Karen Hornsby Joins Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as Chief Managed Care Officer

11/18/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS), one of the nation’s leaders in high-quality dermatology, today announced the appointment of Karen Hornsby as Chief Managed Care Officer effective November 18, 2019.

Ms. Hornsby has been leading teams that built networks, negotiated contracts, improved revenue cycle management, and advised healthcare organizations for 30 years while part of organizations that included Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Berkeley Research Group, Huron Healthcare, Centura Health, and KPMG Peat Marwick. Most recently she was Vice President of Managed Care for Envision Healthcare, where she directed all regional managed care operations for the firm’s hospital-based physicians and ambulatory surgery centers.

“We welcome Karen’s leadership of our Managed Care efforts as we continue to build the premier dermatology practice in the country,” said Daniel D. Crowley, Executive Chairman of ADCS. “Her diverse experiences with payors and providers have been an excellent background for her new role.”

“Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery supports a great portfolio of high quality practices concentrated in attractive markets, which is very attractive to patients and payors alike,” said Ms. Hornsby. “I look forward to helping ADCS build lasting relationships with payors who want to work with a dermatology provider dedicated to high quality, accessible and cost-effective care.”

“We welcome Karen and look forward to her contributions to our growth and continued success,” said Dr. Matt Leavitt, Chief Executive Officer. “She can help us realize the potential of the attractive network of practices that are part of ADCS.”

Ms. Hornsby received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting (Cum Laude) from the University of Alabama and was a Certified Public Accountant.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique and adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or inquire about employment opportunities, visit www.advancedderm.com or call 1-866-400-DERM.


© Business Wire 2019
