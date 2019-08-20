Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Kariņš: the untapped trade potential between Latvia and India is sizeable; urges to open an embassy in Riga

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 08:32am EDT

On Tuesday, 20 August, Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, hosted Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Meeting focused on current state of the bilateral relations, cooperation in the international organisations and global affairs.

While hosting the Vice President of India, Latvian Prime Minister reiterated Latvia's desire to enhance the political dialogue and urged India to open an embassy in Riga to also deepen the trade ties between both countries.

Prime Minister Kariņš stressed the need to intensify bilateral trade relations. He praised the willingness of business communities on both sides to strengthen the mutual cooperation and highlighted the advantages of creating partnerships in areas such as IT, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics.

Prime Minister and Vice President also discussed further development of cooperation in culture, education and other areas.

Meeting between the Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and India's Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu concluded with the signing of Latvia-India Culture Cooperation Programme for 2019-2021. On behalf of Latvia, this document was signed by Dace Vilsone, State Secretary of Ministry of Culture. Her counterpart on the Indian side was A. Gitesh Sarma, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Sandris Sabajevs

Press Secretary to the Prime Minister

Phone: +371 6708 2865, Mobile: +371 2208 7726

Disclaimer

Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 12:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:55aU.S. banking regulator approves simpler 'Volcker Rule' ban on proprietary trading
RE
08:47aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : External Sector Performance - June 2019
PU
08:46aCanada Factory Sales Fell 1.2% in June
DJ
08:37aHUBERT BURDA MEDIA GMBH KG : New Ways To Feed A Hungry Planet
PU
08:33aOVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Crypto App to Add Ravencoin as Third Cryptocurrency
BU
08:32aCANADA HOME PRICES RISE 0.7% IN JULY : Teranet
RE
08:32aKARIņ&SCARON; : the untapped trade potential between Latvia and India is sizeable; urges to open an embassy in Riga
PU
08:27aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : 6-months Bills of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Auction result
PU
08:18aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Decline As Investors Eye Trade And Fiscal Stimulus Talk
DJ
08:15aDon't Bet on Trump Rescuing the Stock Market -- Streetwise
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
4BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast
5BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG : Basilea reports significantly increased cash-generating revenue, flat operating exp..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group