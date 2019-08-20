Kariņš: the untapped trade potential between Latvia and India is sizeable; urges to open an embassy in Riga

On Tuesday, 20 August, Krišjānis Kariņš, Prime Minister of the Republic of Latvia, hosted Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Meeting focused on current state of the bilateral relations, cooperation in the international organisations and global affairs.

While hosting the Vice President of India, Latvian Prime Minister reiterated Latvia's desire to enhance the political dialogue and urged India to open an embassy in Riga to also deepen the trade ties between both countries.

Prime Minister Kariņš stressed the need to intensify bilateral trade relations. He praised the willingness of business communities on both sides to strengthen the mutual cooperation and highlighted the advantages of creating partnerships in areas such as IT, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics.

Prime Minister and Vice President also discussed further development of cooperation in culture, education and other areas.

Meeting between the Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and India's Vice President Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu concluded with the signing of Latvia-India Culture Cooperation Programme for 2019-2021. On behalf of Latvia, this document was signed by Dace Vilsone, State Secretary of Ministry of Culture. Her counterpart on the Indian side was A. Gitesh Sarma, Secretary (West) of the Ministry of External Affairs.

