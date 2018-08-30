Karisma Hotels & Resorts : to Manage Irotama Resort in Colombia

Award-Winning Hotel Group to Partner with Irotama Resort’s Four Completed Towers and its Soon-to-Open Irotama Reservado, Located on an Idyllic Beachfront in Santa Marta

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with the Irotama Resort on Rodadero Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia. Under Karisma’s management, the beloved Irotama Resort will become the destination’s most luxurious offering, featuring an upscale all-inclusive experience, renovated rooms and restaurants, and a superior level of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005224/en/

Rodadero Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to continue growing Karisma Hotels & Resorts and to strengthen our presence in Colombia with this new project in picturesque and historic Santa Marta,” said Mr. Neil Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “The milestone deal for Karisma to manage Irotama Resort’s four towers and brand-new hotel takes place on the heels of Karisma's initial success in Colombia with Allure Hotels. Irotama Resort is a special place and we look forward to further elevating and expanding the property to deliver unforgettable stays for families, couples, weddings and groups from around the world.”

As of November 1, 2018, Karisma will manage Irotama Resort’s 290 hotel rooms and the operation of 265 condos across Irotama’s four buildings, as well as the forthcoming Irotama Reservado. Irotama Resort sits on 23 pristine acres of beachfront land in Santa Marta, Colombia’s oldest city featuring stunning Spanish colonial architecture and majestic mountain ranges. The property includes nine restaurants, four bars, and an array of services and amenities including five pools, a spa, fitness center, kids club, and dynamic events facilities that accommodate up to 1,000 people. Irotama Resort is an eco-conscious property, fitting naturally into Karisma’s longstanding commitment to the environment and award-winning collection of eco-friendly resorts around the world.

Héctor Mario Díaz, CEO of Irotama Resort, said, "What better way to celebrate 55 years of hospitality than opening ourselves to the world with our alliance with Karisma Hotels & Resorts, which we are confident represents an excellent synergy for Irotama.”

A popular and beloved place for families, couples and groups alike, Irotama Resort will be the destination’s most luxurious offering under Karisma’s management. Karisma will draw from its renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience to elevate the all-inclusive offering at Irotama Resort with a focus on quality ingredients, chef-driven culinary menus, and a premium wine selection, as well as highly personalized service and memorable touchpoints at every turn.

Karisma’s management deal with Irotama Resort follows the successful opening and expansion of Allure Hotels by Karisma in Colombia, including Allure Chocolat, Allure Bonbon and Allure Canela in Cartagena. With Irotama Resort, Karisma achieves its goal of owning and / or operating 30 hotels around the world by 2020.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma, Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma, Generations Resorts by Karisma, Karisma Villas, Allure Hotels by Karisma, Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Sensatori Resorts, Sensimar Resorts, and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry’s top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 100 Hotels in the World,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 30 Hotels in Cancun,” TripAdvisor® Traveler’s Choice “Best Hotels for Romance,” and AAA’s “Five Diamond Award” and “Four Diamond Award.” Karisma has received worldwide recognition for its creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations. For reservations and a full list of Karisma properties, please visit www.karismahotels.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005224/en/