Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Karisma Hotels & Resorts : to Manage Irotama Resort in Colombia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Award-Winning Hotel Group to Partner with Irotama Resort’s Four Completed Towers and its Soon-to-Open Irotama Reservado, Located on an Idyllic Beachfront in Santa Marta

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with the Irotama Resort on Rodadero Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia. Under Karisma’s management, the beloved Irotama Resort will become the destination’s most luxurious offering, featuring an upscale all-inclusive experience, renovated rooms and restaurants, and a superior level of service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005224/en/

Rodadero Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

Rodadero Beach (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are proud to continue growing Karisma Hotels & Resorts and to strengthen our presence in Colombia with this new project in picturesque and historic Santa Marta,” said Mr. Neil Evans, Chief Operating Officer of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “The milestone deal for Karisma to manage Irotama Resort’s four towers and brand-new hotel takes place on the heels of Karisma's initial success in Colombia with Allure Hotels. Irotama Resort is a special place and we look forward to further elevating and expanding the property to deliver unforgettable stays for families, couples, weddings and groups from around the world.”

As of November 1, 2018, Karisma will manage Irotama Resort’s 290 hotel rooms and the operation of 265 condos across Irotama’s four buildings, as well as the forthcoming Irotama Reservado. Irotama Resort sits on 23 pristine acres of beachfront land in Santa Marta, Colombia’s oldest city featuring stunning Spanish colonial architecture and majestic mountain ranges. The property includes nine restaurants, four bars, and an array of services and amenities including five pools, a spa, fitness center, kids club, and dynamic events facilities that accommodate up to 1,000 people. Irotama Resort is an eco-conscious property, fitting naturally into Karisma’s longstanding commitment to the environment and award-winning collection of eco-friendly resorts around the world.

Héctor Mario Díaz, CEO of Irotama Resort, said, "What better way to celebrate 55 years of hospitality than opening ourselves to the world with our alliance with Karisma Hotels & Resorts, which we are confident represents an excellent synergy for Irotama.”

A popular and beloved place for families, couples and groups alike, Irotama Resort will be the destination’s most luxurious offering under Karisma’s management. Karisma will draw from its renowned Gourmet Inclusive® Experience to elevate the all-inclusive offering at Irotama Resort with a focus on quality ingredients, chef-driven culinary menus, and a premium wine selection, as well as highly personalized service and memorable touchpoints at every turn.

Karisma’s management deal with Irotama Resort follows the successful opening and expansion of Allure Hotels by Karisma in Colombia, including Allure Chocolat, Allure Bonbon and Allure Canela in Cartagena. With Irotama Resort, Karisma achieves its goal of owning and / or operating 30 hotels around the world by 2020.

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by Karisma, Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma, Generations Resorts by Karisma, Karisma Villas, Allure Hotels by Karisma, Hidden Beach Resort by Karisma, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Sensatori Resorts, Sensimar Resorts, and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with the industry’s top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 100 Hotels in the World,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 30 Hotels in Cancun,” TripAdvisor® Traveler’s Choice “Best Hotels for Romance,” and AAA’s “Five Diamond Award” and “Four Diamond Award.” Karisma has received worldwide recognition for its creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations. For reservations and a full list of Karisma properties, please visit www.karismahotels.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:36aPRESS RELEASE : Schindler appoints new Group General Counsel
AQ
11:36aVALBIOTIS : VALBOTIS Strengthens Its Board of Directors and Announces the Appointment of Pascal SIRVENT
BU
11:36aTESLA : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesla, Inc. - TSLA
AC
11:35aAMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMPE
AC
11:34aAPPLE : acquires start-up that makes lenses for AR glasses
AQ
11:34aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Findings from GlaxoSmithKline plc Provides New Data on Vaccines (Structures of NHBA elucidate a broadly conserved epitope identified by a vaccine...
AQ
11:34aCHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Issue of Equity
PR
11:34aGuaranteed Rate Announces Winner of “Sweep Your Mortgage” Sweepstakes
GL
11:32aNOW YOU SEE IT, NOW YOU DON'T : oil surplus vanishes ahead of Iran deadline
RE
11:32aJSE JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE : Podcasting – shared by Heneka Watkis Porter
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
5PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.