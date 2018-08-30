Karisma Hotels & Resorts : to Manage Irotama Resort in Colombia

Karisma
Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning luxury hotel collection which
owns and manages properties across Latin America, the Caribbean and
Europe, is pleased to announce a strategic alliance with the Irotama
Resort on Rodadero Beach in Santa Marta, Colombia. Under Karisma’s
management, the beloved Irotama Resort will become the destination’s
most luxurious offering, featuring an upscale all-inclusive experience,
renovated rooms and restaurants, and a superior level of service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005224/en/
Rodadero Beach (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are proud to continue growing Karisma Hotels & Resorts and to
strengthen our presence in Colombia with this new project in picturesque
and historic Santa Marta,” said Mr. Neil Evans, Chief Operating Officer
of Karisma Hotels & Resorts. “The milestone deal for Karisma to manage
Irotama Resort’s four towers and brand-new hotel takes place on the
heels of Karisma's initial success in Colombia with Allure Hotels.
Irotama Resort is a special place and we look forward to further
elevating and expanding the property to deliver unforgettable stays for
families, couples, weddings and groups from around the world.”
As of November 1, 2018, Karisma will manage Irotama Resort’s 290 hotel
rooms and the operation of 265 condos across Irotama’s four buildings,
as well as the forthcoming Irotama Reservado. Irotama Resort sits on 23
pristine acres of beachfront land in Santa Marta, Colombia’s oldest city
featuring stunning Spanish colonial architecture and majestic mountain
ranges. The property includes nine restaurants, four bars, and an array
of services and amenities including five pools, a spa, fitness center,
kids club, and dynamic events facilities that accommodate up to 1,000
people. Irotama Resort is an eco-conscious property, fitting naturally
into Karisma’s longstanding commitment to the environment and
award-winning collection of eco-friendly resorts around the world.
Héctor Mario Díaz, CEO of Irotama Resort, said, "What better way to
celebrate 55 years of hospitality than opening ourselves to the world
with our alliance with Karisma Hotels & Resorts, which we are confident
represents an excellent synergy for Irotama.”
A popular and beloved place for families, couples and groups alike,
Irotama Resort will be the destination’s most luxurious offering under
Karisma’s management. Karisma will draw from its renowned Gourmet
Inclusive® Experience to elevate the all-inclusive offering at Irotama
Resort with a focus on quality ingredients, chef-driven culinary menus,
and a premium wine selection, as well as highly personalized service and
memorable touchpoints at every turn.
Karisma’s management deal with Irotama Resort follows the successful
opening and expansion of Allure Hotels by Karisma in Colombia, including
Allure Chocolat, Allure Bonbon and Allure Canela in Cartagena. With
Irotama Resort, Karisma achieves its goal of owning and / or operating
30 hotels around the world by 2020.
About Karisma Hotels & Resorts
comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by
owns and manages properties in Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe,
comprises an impressive portfolio including El Dorado Spa Resorts by
Karisma, Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma, Generations Resorts by Karisma,
Karisma Villas, Allure Hotels by Karisma, Hidden Beach Resort by
Karisma, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, Sensatori Resorts, Sensimar
Resorts, and Karisma Hotels Adriatic. Properties have been honored with
the industry’s top accolades including Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 100
Hotels in the World,” Conde Nast Traveler’s “Top 30 Hotels in Cancun,”
TripAdvisor® Traveler’s Choice “Best Hotels for Romance,” and AAA’s
“Five Diamond Award” and “Four Diamond Award.” Karisma has received
worldwide recognition for its creative approach to hospitality
management and product innovations. For reservations and a full list of
Karisma properties, please visit www.karismahotels.com.
