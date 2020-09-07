Log in
Kariya Energy : North American Kariya Energy set to acquire oil and gas assets in various African jurisdictions, targeting producing assets and developing small-scale LNG

09/07/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Kariya Energy / Key word(s): Agreement
North American Kariya Energy set to acquire oil and gas assets in various African jurisdictions, targeting producing assets and developing small-scale LNG

07.09.2020 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

North American Kariya Energy set to acquire oil and gas assets in various African jurisdictions, targeting producing assets and developing small-scale LNG

HOUSTON, September 07, 2020

Kariya Energy announced today that it will enter into various definitive agreement to acquire upstream and midstream oil and gas assets in African countries.
Kariya Energy's technical and financial strength puts it in a position to bring Canadian and American ingenuity into the growing oil and natural gas market in Africa.
Kariya Energy and its management team's engagements and experience with various deep and shallow water projects in Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal, Congo DRC, Congo Republic and Gabon makes these countries great investment possibilities. After spending 16 months reviewing data from various IOC's, Kariya Energy will be pursuing acquisitions of various exploration and development plays either through Farm-in deals or operatorship through risk service contracts, or direct negotiations with sovereign governments.
Kariya Energy will continue with its current and ongoing support by providing technical, financial, and operational support for oil and gas companies currently operating in Nigeria, Congo and Gabon.
Kariya Energy's strategy has focused on the innovation and evaluation of new opportunities for resource extraction with great technology that has produced results.
Kariya Energy will pursue profitable small-scale LNG projects across Africa, a niche that its leadership has been skilful in building and making it profitable and scalable, boasting significant potential across the African market.
With its technology, Kariya can turn around African small-scale LNG and work with partners in addressing off-grid power generation for industrial and residential needs in remote locations and deal with issues around energy poverty.

About Kariya Energy
Kariya Energy is an energy firm focused on upstream and midstream petroleum industry operations and investment.
operations@kariyaenergy.com


07.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1127931  07.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127931&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020

